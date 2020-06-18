Kevin Owens Didn't Work This Week’s WWE Television Tapings

WWE is hoping he will be able to return at the next set of tapings.

The report notes that Owens told WWE early on Wednesday that he wouldn't be at the tapings following the news of a confirmed case of COVID-19. WWE understood and there was reportedly no issue with him not attending.

Fightful is reporting that Kevin Owens did not work this week’s tapings due to the recent COVID-19 case.

As previously reported, a WWE talent was tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this week which resulted in WWE carrying out a huge testing program for all talent.

David Starr Issues Statement After Being Accused Of Rape By Ex-Girlfriend

Independent wrestler David Starr has issued the following statement in response being accused of sexual assault/rape by his ex-girlfriend. Claims made by his ex-girlfriend can be read on her Twitter.[...] Jun 18 - Independent wrestler David Starr has issued the following statement in response being accused of sexual assault/rape by his ex-girlfriend. Claims made by his ex-girlfriend can be read on her Twitter.[...]

As previously reported, a WWE talent was tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this week which resulted in WWE carrying out a huge testing program for all talent. Fightful is reporting that Kevin O[...]

Jim Cornette Says Sami Zayn Is An ‘Annoying F*cker’

On his latest podcast, Jim Cornette was asked if Sami Zayn would make a good agent in WWE. Here is what he said: “You can’t f*cking get this guy to stop arguing about the goddamn[...] Jun 18 - On his latest podcast, Jim Cornette was asked if Sami Zayn would make a good agent in WWE. Here is what he said: “You can’t f*cking get this guy to stop arguing about the goddamn[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (6/17/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall (with Brandi R[...] Jun 17 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall (with Brandi R[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (6/17/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Breezango to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship. *Velveteen Dream is in[...] Jun 17 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Breezango to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship. *Velveteen Dream is in[...]

AEW Dynamite: Two Additional Matches Official For AEW Fyter Fest

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, two additional matches were made official for the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event. The first will see Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam [...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, two additional matches were made official for the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event. The first will see Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam [...]

WWE NXT: Results Of Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship was defended, as Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley returned to NXT to put the titles on the l[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship was defended, as Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley returned to NXT to put the titles on the l[...]

WWE NXT: Matches Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Bronson Reed vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) *Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes *Tri[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Bronson Reed vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) *Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes *Tri[...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast *”The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy *“The Exalted One[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast *”The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy *“The Exalted One[...]

WWE NXT: Championship Match Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by General Manager William Regal that on next week’s broadcast, Keith Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship against Johnny[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by General Manager William Regal that on next week’s broadcast, Keith Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship against Johnny[...]

WWE Rehires Pat Buck

ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that WWE has rehired producer Pat Buck after initially releasing him back in the month of April due to cost-cutting measures related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic[...] Jun 17 - ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that WWE has rehired producer Pat Buck after initially releasing him back in the month of April due to cost-cutting measures related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic[...]

AEW Dynamite: Championship Match Announced For AEW Fyter Fest

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, another championship match was announced for the upcoming two-night edition of AEW Fyter Fest. That match was announced as Hikaru Shida defending the All[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, another championship match was announced for the upcoming two-night edition of AEW Fyter Fest. That match was announced as Hikaru Shida defending the All[...]

WWE NXT: Results Of Tag Team Championship Match

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Tag Team Championship was defended, as Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner put the titles on the line against Breezango. The end result[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Tag Team Championship was defended, as Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner put the titles on the line against Breezango. The end result[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of World Tag Team Championship Match

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page put the titles on the line against &l[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page put the titles on the line against &l[...]

WWE SmackDown Superstar Moved To Raw Roster

WWE has decided to quietly move Mustafa Ali from SmackDown to the Raw roster, according to PWInsider. Ali hasn’t been on WWE programming since December of 2019 with his last match against The R[...] Jun 17 - WWE has decided to quietly move Mustafa Ali from SmackDown to the Raw roster, according to PWInsider. Ali hasn’t been on WWE programming since December of 2019 with his last match against The R[...]

Undertaker's Original Opponent For Super Showdown 2019 Revealed

Elias revealed on Instagram that he was originally planned to be The Undertaker's opponent at the WWE Super Showdown event in 2019 instead of Bill Goldberg. Elias posted photos from a segment he did [...] Jun 17 - Elias revealed on Instagram that he was originally planned to be The Undertaker's opponent at the WWE Super Showdown event in 2019 instead of Bill Goldberg. Elias posted photos from a segment he did [...]

Today's WWE Television Tapings Described As A ‘Clusterf***’

Insider source WrestleVotes posted the following from an anonymous source at today's WWE television tapings at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Presented without comment... pic.twitter.co[...] Jun 17 - Insider source WrestleVotes posted the following from an anonymous source at today's WWE television tapings at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Presented without comment... pic.twitter.co[...]

Today’s Scheduled WWE SmackDown Taping Canceled

WWE has canceled the SmackDown tapings that were scheduled for this afternoon due to the fact the COVID-19 test results did not arrive in time. Talent have been told they are needed for June 26 to no[...] Jun 17 - WWE has canceled the SmackDown tapings that were scheduled for this afternoon due to the fact the COVID-19 test results did not arrive in time. Talent have been told they are needed for June 26 to no[...]

WWE Scheduled For A Mammoth Day Of Television Tapings

WWE is scheduled for a mammoth day of television tapings today from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The company was forced to suspend TV tapings yesterday due to a member of the developm[...] Jun 17 - WWE is scheduled for a mammoth day of television tapings today from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The company was forced to suspend TV tapings yesterday due to a member of the developm[...]

R-Truth Receives His Own WWE Network Game Show

WWE has announced that 24/7 Champion R-Truth is getting his own WWE Network show. Truth announced on WWE's The Bump that "R-Truth's Game Show" will debut on July 14. The show will feature Truth, the[...] Jun 17 - WWE has announced that 24/7 Champion R-Truth is getting his own WWE Network show. Truth announced on WWE's The Bump that "R-Truth's Game Show" will debut on July 14. The show will feature Truth, the[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network?

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode returns to the USA Network from 8PM EST from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University. Two matches have already been announced for the show: - NXT Tag Team Champio[...] Jun 17 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode returns to the USA Network from 8PM EST from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University. Two matches have already been announced for the show: - NXT Tag Team Champio[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?

AEW Dynamite returns to TNT tonight at 8 pm EST for another action-packed show. Much of the lineup has already been announced below: - TNT Championship: Cody vs TBD - AEW World Tag [...] Jun 17 - AEW Dynamite returns to TNT tonight at 8 pm EST for another action-packed show. Much of the lineup has already been announced below: - TNT Championship: Cody vs TBD - AEW World Tag [...]

WWE Hall of Famer Says Edge vs. Orton Was 'An 8-Star Match'

During a recent interview on the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the recent Randy Orton vs. Edge match at WWE Backlash: “First of all, I don’t think tha[...] Jun 17 - During a recent interview on the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the recent Randy Orton vs. Edge match at WWE Backlash: “First of all, I don’t think tha[...]

Booker T Believes Christian Will Wrestle At WWE Extreme Rules

WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T discussed a number of happening in WWE this week on his Hall Of Fame podcast including the possibility of seeing Christian back in the ring for another match. Below are the[...] Jun 17 - WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T discussed a number of happening in WWE this week on his Hall Of Fame podcast including the possibility of seeing Christian back in the ring for another match. Below are the[...]