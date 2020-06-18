WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jim Cornette Says Sami Zayn Is An ‘Annoying F*cker’
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 18, 2020
On his
latest podcast, Jim Cornette was asked if Sami Zayn would make a good agent in WWE.
Here is what he said:
“You can’t f*cking get this guy to stop arguing about the goddamn, you know, f*cking what you’re gonna have for lunch to determine whether or not the whole group is gonna starve or not.
He’s on minute little details that he won’t f*cking let go. He’s a pain in the a** and as an agent, my God, he’s an agent’s worst nightmare because I’ve tried to agent him.
He’s a personable but annoying f*cker in person and you know he came straight off the independents where he had to do his sh*t and he had to die on every hill.”
https://wrestlr.me/63707/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jun 18
Jun 18 - Independent wrestler David Starr has issued the following statement in response being accused of sexual assault/rape by his ex-girlfriend. Claims mad[...]
Jun 18
Jun 18 - As previously reported, a WWE talent was tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this week which resulted in WWE carrying out a huge testing program f[...]
Jun 18
Jun 18 - On his latest podcast, Jim Cornette was asked if Sami Zayn would make a good agent in WWE. Here is what he said: “You can’t f*ck[...]
Jun 17
Jun 17 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. “The Natural&rdq[...]
Jun 17 WWE NXT Quick Results (6/17/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Breezango to retain the [...]
Jun 17 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Breezango to retain the [...]
Jun 17
Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, two additional matches were made official for the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event. The first wi[...]
Jun 17
Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship was defended, as Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion[...]
Jun 17
Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Bronson Reed vs. Karrion Kross (with [...]
Jun 17
Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast *”The Spanish God” Sam[...]
Jun 17
Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by General Manager William Regal that on next week’s broadcast, Keith Lee will defend [...]
Jun 17 WWE Rehires Pat Buck ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that WWE has rehired producer Pat Buck after initially releasing him back in the month of April due to cost-cutting[...]
Jun 17 - ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that WWE has rehired producer Pat Buck after initially releasing him back in the month of April due to cost-cutting[...]
Jun 17
Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, another championship match was announced for the upcoming two-night edition of AEW Fyter Fest. That mat[...]
Jun 17
Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Tag Team Championship was defended, as Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner put the tit[...]
Jun 17
Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman&rdqu[...]
Jun 17
Jun 17 - WWE has decided to quietly move Mustafa Ali from SmackDown to the Raw roster, according to PWInsider. Ali hasn’t been on WWE programming since [...]
Jun 17
Jun 17 - Elias revealed on Instagram that he was originally planned to be The Undertaker's opponent at the WWE Super Showdown event in 2019 instead of Bill Gol[...]
Jun 17
Jun 17 - Insider source WrestleVotes posted the following from an anonymous source at today's WWE television tapings at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, [...]
Jun 17
Jun 17 - WWE has canceled the SmackDown tapings that were scheduled for this afternoon due to the fact the COVID-19 test results did not arrive in time. Talen[...]
Jun 17
Jun 17 - WWE is scheduled for a mammoth day of television tapings today from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The company was forced to suspend TV[...]
Jun 17
Jun 17 - WWE has announced that 24/7 Champion R-Truth is getting his own WWE Network show. Truth announced on WWE's The Bump that "R-Truth's Game Show" will d[...]
Jun 17
Jun 17 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode returns to the USA Network from 8PM EST from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University. Two matches have already be[...]
Jun 17
Jun 17 - AEW Dynamite returns to TNT tonight at 8 pm EST for another action-packed show. Much of the lineup has already been announced below: - TN[...]
Jun 17
Jun 17 - During a recent interview on the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the recent Randy Orton vs. Edge match at WWE Backlas[...]
Jun 17
Jun 17 - WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T discussed a number of happening in WWE this week on his Hall Of Fame podcast including the possibility of seeing Christian [...]
Jun 16
Jun 16 - WNS, I'd like to give a sincere thank you for the responses from yesterday's article. Covering All Elite Wrestling on a weekly basis is going to be a [...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π