AEW Dynamite Quick Results (6/17/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

*Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall (with Brandi Rhodes) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

*Abadon def. Anna Jay. Following the match, The Dark Order appears and helps Jay up to her feet, while Evil Uno hands Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana an envelope at ringside.

*MJF (with Wardlow) def. Billy Gunn (with Austin & Coleton Gunn).

*Tony Schiavone prepares to interview Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. As he does, he announces that at AEW Fyter Fest, Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Penelope Ford. Baker is upset at the news and tells Schiavone that the two of them are on a “friendship time out.” She demands that Rebel drive her away, but doesn’t know that Big Swole has commandeered her vehicle.

*”The American Nightmare” Cody def. Ricky Starks to retain the AEW TNT Championship.

*The Young Bucks def. “Superbad” Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc (with Penelope Ford).

*Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. is found to be in a dumpster by Rebel. Baker claims that she has been there “for five hours” even though it was only for one hour. Baker demands to know where Rebel was, and when she replies that she was in the bathroom, Baker tells her that she gets no bathroom breaks since working for her is a 24/7 job. Baker then speaks into the camera and threatens to sue Big Swole.

*Best Friends def. Chris Jericho & “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara to retain their AEW World Tag Team Championship number-one contendership status for AEW Fyter Fest.