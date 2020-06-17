WWE NXT Quick Results (6/17/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT:

*Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Breezango to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship.

*Velveteen Dream is interviewed by Tom Phillips. During the interview, Dexter Lumis appears from behind Dream’s sofa and places a drawing of he and Dream with the NXT Tag Team Championship. Dream spots it and calls it a misunderstanding and says he’s a solo act.

*Damian Priest def. Killian Dain.

*Aliyah def. Xia Li.

*NXT Champion Adam Cole is interviewed backstage about Scarlett bringing the hourglass down to ringside last week. North American Champion Keith Lee then walks up and says that if anyone will be taking Cole’s title from him, it won’t be Karrion Kross, but Lee himself. Lee them smashes the hourglass.

*General Manager William Regal announces that next week, Keith Lee will defend the North American Championship against Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor, with the winner of that match facing Adam Cole on July 8th in a Champion vs. Champion Winner Take All Match for both the North American and NXT Championships.

*Dakota Kai (with Raquel Gonzalez) def. Kayden Carter (with Kacy Catanzaro).

*Bronson Reed def. Leon Ruff. Following the match, Reed calls out Karrion Kross for a match next week.

*Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar comes to the ring with Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. He calls their new faction Legado del Fantasma before Drake Maverick interrupts him and attacks. Escobar and his faction get the upper hand, with Escobar hitting a Phantom Driver on Maverick off of one table and through another. Maverick is then taken out on a stretcher.

*Sasha Banks & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley def. Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.