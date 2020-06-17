AEW Dynamite: Two Additional Matches Official For AEW Fyter Fest

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, two additional matches were made official for the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event.

The first will see Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page defend the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship against Best Friends, who were able to retain their number-one contender status by defeating Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara on this week’s broadcast.

The second will see Jericho go one-on-one with Orange Cassidy following Cassidy being attacked by Jericho and The Inner Circle on last week’s broadcast.