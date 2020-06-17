WWE NXT: Championship Match Announced For Next Week

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Furthermore, Regal stated that whomever emerges victorious in that match as champion will then move on to face Adam Cole on July 8th in a Champion vs. Champion Winner Takes All Match with both the North American and NXT Championships on the line.

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by General Manager William Regal that on next week’s broadcast, Keith Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship against Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat Match.

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (6/17/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. “The Natural&rdq[...] Jun 17 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. “The Natural&rdq[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (6/17/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Breezango to retain the [...] Jun 17 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Breezango to retain the [...]

AEW Dynamite: Two Additional Matches Official For AEW Fyter Fest

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, two additional matches were made official for the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event. The first wi[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, two additional matches were made official for the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event. The first wi[...]

WWE NXT: Results Of Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship was defended, as Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship was defended, as Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion[...]

WWE NXT: Matches Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Bronson Reed vs. Karrion Kross (with [...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Bronson Reed vs. Karrion Kross (with [...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast *”The Spanish God” Sam[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast *”The Spanish God” Sam[...]

WWE NXT: Championship Match Announced For Next Week

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by General Manager William Regal that on next week’s broadcast, Keith Lee will defend [...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced by General Manager William Regal that on next week’s broadcast, Keith Lee will defend [...]

WWE Rehires Pat Buck

ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that WWE has rehired producer Pat Buck after initially releasing him back in the month of April due to cost-cutting[...] Jun 17 - ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that WWE has rehired producer Pat Buck after initially releasing him back in the month of April due to cost-cutting[...]

AEW Dynamite: Championship Match Announced For AEW Fyter Fest

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, another championship match was announced for the upcoming two-night edition of AEW Fyter Fest. That mat[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, another championship match was announced for the upcoming two-night edition of AEW Fyter Fest. That mat[...]

WWE NXT: Results Of Tag Team Championship Match

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Tag Team Championship was defended, as Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner put the tit[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Tag Team Championship was defended, as Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner put the tit[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of World Tag Team Championship Match

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman&rdqu[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman&rdqu[...]

WWE SmackDown Superstar Moved To Raw Roster

WWE has decided to quietly move Mustafa Ali from SmackDown to the Raw roster, according to PWInsider. Ali hasn’t been on WWE programming since [...] Jun 17 - WWE has decided to quietly move Mustafa Ali from SmackDown to the Raw roster, according to PWInsider. Ali hasn’t been on WWE programming since [...]

Undertaker's Original Opponent For Super Showdown 2019 Revealed

Elias revealed on Instagram that he was originally planned to be The Undertaker's opponent at the WWE Super Showdown event in 2019 instead of Bill Gol[...] Jun 17 - Elias revealed on Instagram that he was originally planned to be The Undertaker's opponent at the WWE Super Showdown event in 2019 instead of Bill Gol[...]

Today's WWE Television Tapings Described As A ‘Clusterf***’

Insider source WrestleVotes posted the following from an anonymous source at today's WWE television tapings at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, [...] Jun 17 - Insider source WrestleVotes posted the following from an anonymous source at today's WWE television tapings at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, [...]

Today’s Scheduled WWE SmackDown Taping Canceled

WWE has canceled the SmackDown tapings that were scheduled for this afternoon due to the fact the COVID-19 test results did not arrive in time. Talen[...] Jun 17 - WWE has canceled the SmackDown tapings that were scheduled for this afternoon due to the fact the COVID-19 test results did not arrive in time. Talen[...]

WWE Scheduled For A Mammoth Day Of Television Tapings

WWE is scheduled for a mammoth day of television tapings today from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The company was forced to suspend TV[...] Jun 17 - WWE is scheduled for a mammoth day of television tapings today from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The company was forced to suspend TV[...]

R-Truth Receives His Own WWE Network Game Show

WWE has announced that 24/7 Champion R-Truth is getting his own WWE Network show. Truth announced on WWE's The Bump that "R-Truth's Game Show" will d[...] Jun 17 - WWE has announced that 24/7 Champion R-Truth is getting his own WWE Network show. Truth announced on WWE's The Bump that "R-Truth's Game Show" will d[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network?

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode returns to the USA Network from 8PM EST from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University. Two matches have already be[...] Jun 17 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode returns to the USA Network from 8PM EST from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University. Two matches have already be[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?

AEW Dynamite returns to TNT tonight at 8 pm EST for another action-packed show. Much of the lineup has already been announced below: - TN[...] Jun 17 - AEW Dynamite returns to TNT tonight at 8 pm EST for another action-packed show. Much of the lineup has already been announced below: - TN[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Says Edge vs. Orton Was 'An 8-Star Match'

During a recent interview on the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the recent Randy Orton vs. Edge match at WWE Backlas[...] Jun 17 - During a recent interview on the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the recent Randy Orton vs. Edge match at WWE Backlas[...]

Booker T Believes Christian Will Wrestle At WWE Extreme Rules

WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T discussed a number of happening in WWE this week on his Hall Of Fame podcast including the possibility of seeing Christian [...] Jun 17 - WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T discussed a number of happening in WWE this week on his Hall Of Fame podcast including the possibility of seeing Christian [...]

On the NXT level - Debut Column (June 17th, 2020)

WNS, I'd like to give a sincere thank you for the responses from yesterday's article. Covering All Elite Wrestling on a weekly basis is going to be a [...] Jun 16 - WNS, I'd like to give a sincere thank you for the responses from yesterday's article. Covering All Elite Wrestling on a weekly basis is going to be a [...]

A Big Night Planned For WWE on FS1 Tonight

Tonight’s FS1 will present a five-hour WWE block which will feature the full airing of the 1996 Survivor Series which features the debut of Rock[...] Jun 16 - Tonight’s FS1 will present a five-hour WWE block which will feature the full airing of the 1996 Survivor Series which features the debut of Rock[...]

Vince McMahon Compares Angel Garza To Legendary Wrestler

Vince McMahon has reportedly referred to Angel Garza as the ‘young Eddie Guerrero’, and has high hopes for his future, according to talkSP[...] Jun 16 - Vince McMahon has reportedly referred to Angel Garza as the ‘young Eddie Guerrero’, and has high hopes for his future, according to talkSP[...]