WWE Rehires Pat Buck

ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that WWE has rehired producer Pat Buck after initially releasing him back in the month of April due to cost-cutting measures related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It was further reported by RingsideNews.com that Buck had returned to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida at some point this week, a report that ProWrestlingSheet.com was able to confirm.

Buck was one of the many producers who had been either released or furloughed from WWE as part of cost-cutting measures that the company was taking in order to prepare for the impact of the pandemic, with other producers affected being Lance Storm, Fit Findlay, Shane Helms, and others.