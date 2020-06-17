AEW Dynamite: Championship Match Announced For AEW Fyter Fest

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, another championship match was announced for the upcoming two-night edition of AEW Fyter Fest.

That match was announced as Hikaru Shida defending the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship against Penelope Ford.

The match comes after Ford pinned Shida in a tag team match on a recent edition of Dynamite, in which Ford teamed with Nyla Rose against Shida and Kris Statlander.