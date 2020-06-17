WWE SmackDown Superstar Moved To Raw Roster

WWE has decided to quietly move Mustafa Ali from SmackDown to the Raw roster, according to PWInsider.

Ali hasn’t been on WWE programming since December of 2019 with his last match against The Revival, which he lost teaming with Shorty G. The reason for his absence hasn't been revealed.

It has been rumored that Ali is the hacker on SmackDown, but WWE hasn't done much with the hacker for a while.