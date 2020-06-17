Undertaker's Original Opponent For Super Showdown 2019 Revealed

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

“Elias v Undertaker was set to happen in Saudi shortly after this segment. Everything about this night was electric. THINGS CHANGED. Myself and The Deadman have crossed paths multiple times since I’ve been here, and I hope it’s not the last. There is a great story to be told both on screen & behind the curtain. He’s one of the greatest to ever do it. Check out @Undertaker: The Last Ride on the @WWE network to learn more about the man behind The Undertaker.”

Elias posted photos from a segment he did with Undertaker with the following caption:

Elias revealed on Instagram that he was originally planned to be The Undertaker's opponent at the WWE Super Showdown event in 2019 instead of Bill Goldberg.

WWE Rehires Pat Buck

ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that WWE has rehired producer Pat Buck after initially releasing him back in the month of April due to cost-cutting[...] Jun 17 - ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that WWE has rehired producer Pat Buck after initially releasing him back in the month of April due to cost-cutting[...]

AEW Dynamite: Championship Match Announced For AEW Fyter Fest

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, another championship match was announced for the upcoming two-night edition of AEW Fyter Fest. That mat[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, another championship match was announced for the upcoming two-night edition of AEW Fyter Fest. That mat[...]

WWE NXT: Results Of Tag Team Championship Match

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Tag Team Championship was defended, as Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner put the tit[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the NXT Tag Team Championship was defended, as Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner put the tit[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of World Tag Team Championship Match

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman&rdqu[...] Jun 17 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman&rdqu[...]

WWE SmackDown Superstar Moved To Raw Roster

WWE has decided to quietly move Mustafa Ali from SmackDown to the Raw roster, according to PWInsider. Ali hasn’t been on WWE programming since [...] Jun 17 - WWE has decided to quietly move Mustafa Ali from SmackDown to the Raw roster, according to PWInsider. Ali hasn’t been on WWE programming since [...]

Today's WWE Television Tapings Described As A ‘Clusterf***’

Insider source WrestleVotes posted the following from an anonymous source at today's WWE television tapings at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, [...] Jun 17 - Insider source WrestleVotes posted the following from an anonymous source at today's WWE television tapings at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, [...]

Today’s Scheduled WWE SmackDown Taping Canceled

WWE has canceled the SmackDown tapings that were scheduled for this afternoon due to the fact the COVID-19 test results did not arrive in time. Talen[...] Jun 17 - WWE has canceled the SmackDown tapings that were scheduled for this afternoon due to the fact the COVID-19 test results did not arrive in time. Talen[...]

WWE Scheduled For A Mammoth Day Of Television Tapings

WWE is scheduled for a mammoth day of television tapings today from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The company was forced to suspend TV[...] Jun 17 - WWE is scheduled for a mammoth day of television tapings today from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The company was forced to suspend TV[...]

R-Truth Receives His Own WWE Network Game Show

WWE has announced that 24/7 Champion R-Truth is getting his own WWE Network show. Truth announced on WWE's The Bump that "R-Truth's Game Show" will d[...] Jun 17 - WWE has announced that 24/7 Champion R-Truth is getting his own WWE Network show. Truth announced on WWE's The Bump that "R-Truth's Game Show" will d[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network?

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode returns to the USA Network from 8PM EST from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University. Two matches have already be[...] Jun 17 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode returns to the USA Network from 8PM EST from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University. Two matches have already be[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?

AEW Dynamite returns to TNT tonight at 8 pm EST for another action-packed show. Much of the lineup has already been announced below: - TN[...] Jun 17 - AEW Dynamite returns to TNT tonight at 8 pm EST for another action-packed show. Much of the lineup has already been announced below: - TN[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Says Edge vs. Orton Was 'An 8-Star Match'

During a recent interview on the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the recent Randy Orton vs. Edge match at WWE Backlas[...] Jun 17 - During a recent interview on the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the recent Randy Orton vs. Edge match at WWE Backlas[...]

Booker T Believes Christian Will Wrestle At WWE Extreme Rules

WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T discussed a number of happening in WWE this week on his Hall Of Fame podcast including the possibility of seeing Christian [...] Jun 17 - WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T discussed a number of happening in WWE this week on his Hall Of Fame podcast including the possibility of seeing Christian [...]

On the NXT level - Debut Column (June 17th, 2020)

WNS, I'd like to give a sincere thank you for the responses from yesterday's article. Covering All Elite Wrestling on a weekly basis is going to be a [...] Jun 16 - WNS, I'd like to give a sincere thank you for the responses from yesterday's article. Covering All Elite Wrestling on a weekly basis is going to be a [...]

A Big Night Planned For WWE on FS1 Tonight

Tonight’s FS1 will present a five-hour WWE block which will feature the full airing of the 1996 Survivor Series which features the debut of Rock[...] Jun 16 - Tonight’s FS1 will present a five-hour WWE block which will feature the full airing of the 1996 Survivor Series which features the debut of Rock[...]

Vince McMahon Compares Angel Garza To Legendary Wrestler

Vince McMahon has reportedly referred to Angel Garza as the ‘young Eddie Guerrero’, and has high hopes for his future, according to talkSP[...] Jun 16 - Vince McMahon has reportedly referred to Angel Garza as the ‘young Eddie Guerrero’, and has high hopes for his future, according to talkSP[...]

Monday's WWE Raw Viewership Increases For Christian’s In-Ring Return

Monday's WWE Raw viewership slightly increased on last week, according to Showbuzz Daily. The episode which was the first episode managed by new Raw [...] Jun 16 - Monday's WWE Raw viewership slightly increased on last week, according to Showbuzz Daily. The episode which was the first episode managed by new Raw [...]

Former Intercontinental Champion Turned Down WWE Return

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett revealed in an interview with WrestlingInc that he was contacted by WWE to make a return during Wres[...] Jun 16 - Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett revealed in an interview with WrestlingInc that he was contacted by WWE to make a return during Wres[...]

WWE Issues Statement On Crowd Not Wearing Masks During Monday’s Raw

WWE has issued the following statement following claims that talent, staff, and fans were asked not to wear masks at Monday's Raw taping: “Fa[...] Jun 16 - WWE has issued the following statement following claims that talent, staff, and fans were asked not to wear masks at Monday's Raw taping: “Fa[...]

WWE Lawyer Responds To Former WWE Wrestler Over Saudi Arabia Lawsuit

WWE lawyer Jerry McDevitt has responded to a claim from an anonymous, recently released former WWE Superstar who claimed that an alleged “hostag[...] Jun 16 - WWE lawyer Jerry McDevitt has responded to a claim from an anonymous, recently released former WWE Superstar who claimed that an alleged “hostag[...]

Today's WWE Television Tapings Cancelled

Today's WWE TV tapings will not be taking place as originally scheduled due to a developmental talent testing positive for COVID-19. WWE had planned [...] Jun 16 - Today's WWE TV tapings will not be taking place as originally scheduled due to a developmental talent testing positive for COVID-19. WWE had planned [...]

Rusev Comments On Rumors Of Joining Impact Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Rusev, who was released by WWE during the budget cuts in April commented on rumors of him joining Impact Wrestling his most recen[...] Jun 16 - Former WWE Superstar Rusev, who was released by WWE during the budget cuts in April commented on rumors of him joining Impact Wrestling his most recen[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (06/15/2020)

The following are the results of the June 15, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Christian confronted Randy Orton, who challenged Christ[...] Jun 15 - The following are the results of the June 15, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Christian confronted Randy Orton, who challenged Christ[...]