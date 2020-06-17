WWE is currently in the process of taping next Monday’s Raw this afternoon and also episodes of Main Event and 205 Live later this evening after a live broadcast of NXT on USA Network.

Talent have been told they are needed for June 26 to now tape a live edition. This week's Friday Night SmackDown was already taped this past Monday.

WWE has canceled the SmackDown tapings that were scheduled for this afternoon due to the fact the COVID-19 test results did not arrive in time.

Today's WWE Television Tapings Described As A ‘Clusterf***’

Today’s Scheduled WWE SmackDown Taping Canceled

WWE Scheduled For A Mammoth Day Of Television Tapings

R-Truth Receives His Own WWE Network Game Show

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network?

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?

WWE Hall of Famer Says Edge vs. Orton Was 'An 8-Star Match'

Booker T Believes Christian Will Wrestle At WWE Extreme Rules

On the NXT level - Debut Column (June 17th, 2020)

A Big Night Planned For WWE on FS1 Tonight

Vince McMahon Compares Angel Garza To Legendary Wrestler

Monday's WWE Raw Viewership Increases For Christian’s In-Ring Return

Former Intercontinental Champion Turned Down WWE Return

WWE Issues Statement On Crowd Not Wearing Masks During Monday’s Raw

WWE Lawyer Responds To Former WWE Wrestler Over Saudi Arabia Lawsuit

Today's WWE Television Tapings Cancelled

Rusev Comments On Rumors Of Joining Impact Wrestling

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (06/15/2020)

Two Championship Matches Announced for Next Week's Raw

A WWE Developmental Talent Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19

Rey Mysterio Returning to Raw Next Monday

Superstars Announced for Tonight's Raw Talk on WWE Network

Real Fans Return At Today's WWE Television Tapings

Man Previously Shot At The WWE Performance Center RETURNS

