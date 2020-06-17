WWE Scheduled For A Mammoth Day Of Television Tapings
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 17, 2020
WWE is scheduled for a mammoth day of television tapings today from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
The company was forced to suspend TV tapings yesterday due to a member of the developmental roster testing positive for the coronavirus which has changed their filming schedule.
PWInsider is reporting that nobody will be allowed into the WWE PC unless they have a negative COVID-19 test with many on "standby" for those results including key WWE executives.
The plan as of 11 AM is to film, Next Monday's Raw, Raw Talk, Main Event, SmackDown and 205 Live. In addition, they will broadcast tonight's WWE NXT possibly live on USA Network and then tape next week's NXT.
This might go down as one of the longest TV taping days in WWE history.
Source: PWInsider
