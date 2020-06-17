What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 17, 2020
AEW Dynamite returns to TNT tonight at 8 pm EST for another action-packed show.
Much of the lineup has already been announced below:
- TNT Championship: Cody vs TBD
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall (w/ Brandi Rhodes)
- #1 Contendership to Tag Team Titles: Best Friends vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara
- MJF vs. Billy (w/ Austin Gunn)
- The Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc
