Booker T Believes Christian Will Wrestle At WWE Extreme Rules

WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T discussed a number of happening in WWE this week on his Hall Of Fame podcast including the possibility of seeing Christian back in the ring for another match.

On Randy Orton vs. Edge at Backlash:

“It was a good match. I think there could have been so much more added to it, so many more layers could have been added to the greatest match of all time. Let’s be realistic. Those are some big shoes to live up to. Of course, both of those guys are top notch workers. Both of those guys have a playbook in their mind that they can reach into in a heartbeat. They have a tool they can pull out and start working on, whatever it needs to be. The two guys that were chosen for the job, Randy Orton and Edge, couldn’t be two better guys. Then again, Edge has been away from the game for quite some time. He came back and they had a hell of a match. In their minds, it perhaps was a really great match and so many others. It was a great match. Those types of matches are always going to be up for debate. You have two guys like Randy Orton, who is going to go down as one of the best guys that ever did it in the WWE. Just like his dad, the mechanic Bob Orton Jr, Randy did it better than his dad. The old man was a great worker. But Randy went out and topped his old man. That tells me a lot about this kid. 20 years in one company says a lot about Randy Orton and what he has been building as far as his legacy goes. Edge has been a kid watching that show, then got into the business, then made it to the WWF, then won titles. Both of those guys were the right guys to pick for the job.”

On what he thinks is the greatest match of all time:

“I would pick Ric Flair vs Kerry Von Erich back in the day when they worked at Texas Stadium where Kerry Von Erich won the World Title. Ric Flair went out there and was so gracious and put that kid over and made him look like a star like he really was.”

On if Christian will come back to the ring for another match: