Monday's WWE Raw Viewership Increases For Christian’s In-Ring Return

The show featured all the post-Backlash fallout. The Big Show, Ric Flair also made appearances in addition to Christian’s in-ring return after retiring in 2014.

The first hour pulled in 1.982 million viewers, second 1.996 million, and third and final 1.838 million.

The episode which was the first episode managed by new Raw Executive Director Bruce Pritchard, drew an average of 1.940 million viewers on the USA Network, up from last week's 1.737 million viewers.

Monday's WWE Raw viewership slightly increased on last week, according to Showbuzz Daily.

A Big Night Planned For WWE on FS1 Tonight

Tonight’s FS1 will present a five-hour WWE block which will feature the full airing of the 1996 Survivor Series which features the debut of Rocky Maivia (The Rock) it also featured the memorable[...] Jun 16 - Tonight’s FS1 will present a five-hour WWE block which will feature the full airing of the 1996 Survivor Series which features the debut of Rocky Maivia (The Rock) it also featured the memorable[...]

Vince McMahon Compares Angel Garza To Legendary Wrestler

Vince McMahon has reportedly referred to Angel Garza as the ‘young Eddie Guerrero’, and has high hopes for his future, according to talkSPORT. His image was added to the title banner of t[...] Jun 16 - Vince McMahon has reportedly referred to Angel Garza as the ‘young Eddie Guerrero’, and has high hopes for his future, according to talkSPORT. His image was added to the title banner of t[...]

Former Intercontinental Champion Turned Down WWE Return

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett revealed in an interview with WrestlingInc that he was contacted by WWE to make a return during WrestleMania 36 for a Nexus reunion, which was nixed d[...] Jun 16 - Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett revealed in an interview with WrestlingInc that he was contacted by WWE to make a return during WrestleMania 36 for a Nexus reunion, which was nixed d[...]

WWE Issues Statement On Crowd Not Wearing Masks During Monday’s Raw

WWE has issued the following statement following claims that talent, staff, and fans were asked not to wear masks at Monday's Raw taping: “Fans have not been in attendance at WWE events since[...] Jun 16 - WWE has issued the following statement following claims that talent, staff, and fans were asked not to wear masks at Monday's Raw taping: “Fans have not been in attendance at WWE events since[...]

WWE Lawyer Responds To Former WWE Wrestler Over Saudi Arabia Lawsuit

WWE lawyer Jerry McDevitt has responded to a claim from an anonymous, recently released former WWE Superstar who claimed that an alleged “hostage situation” took place in November 2019 whe[...] Jun 16 - WWE lawyer Jerry McDevitt has responded to a claim from an anonymous, recently released former WWE Superstar who claimed that an alleged “hostage situation” took place in November 2019 whe[...]

Today's WWE Television Tapings Cancelled

Today's WWE TV tapings will not be taking place as originally scheduled due to a developmental talent testing positive for COVID-19. WWE had planned to tape next week's Raw and SmackDown but now all [...] Jun 16 - Today's WWE TV tapings will not be taking place as originally scheduled due to a developmental talent testing positive for COVID-19. WWE had planned to tape next week's Raw and SmackDown but now all [...]

Rusev Comments On Rumors Of Joining Impact Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Rusev, who was released by WWE during the budget cuts in April commented on rumors of him joining Impact Wrestling his most recent Twitch feed. “As I said, any Bulgarian [...] Jun 16 - Former WWE Superstar Rusev, who was released by WWE during the budget cuts in April commented on rumors of him joining Impact Wrestling his most recent Twitch feed. “As I said, any Bulgarian [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (06/15/2020)

The following are the results of the June 15, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Christian confronted Randy Orton, who challenged Christian to an unsanctioned match. 2. Kevin Owens defe[...] Jun 15 - The following are the results of the June 15, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Christian confronted Randy Orton, who challenged Christian to an unsanctioned match. 2. Kevin Owens defe[...]

Two Championship Matches Announced for Next Week's Raw

It's been announced that next week's edition of Raw will feature two championship matches. WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will defend their title against The Viking Raiders, [...] Jun 15 - It's been announced that next week's edition of Raw will feature two championship matches. WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will defend their title against The Viking Raiders, [...]

A WWE Developmental Talent Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19

According to Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com, an unnamed developmental talent at the WWE Performance Center has tested positive for COVID-19. Satin posted the following on Twitter: BREAKING: A[...] Jun 15 - According to Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com, an unnamed developmental talent at the WWE Performance Center has tested positive for COVID-19. Satin posted the following on Twitter: BREAKING: A[...]

Rey Mysterio Returning to Raw Next Monday

It's been announced that the legendary three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio will be returning to Raw next Monday. As was previously reported, Rey's son Dominick attacked Seth Rollins d[...] Jun 15 - It's been announced that the legendary three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio will be returning to Raw next Monday. As was previously reported, Rey's son Dominick attacked Seth Rollins d[...]

Superstars Announced for Tonight's Raw Talk on WWE Network

It's been announced that tonight's edition of Raw Talk on WWE Network will feature Charlotte Flair, The Big Show, 24/7 Champion R-Truth and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. #RawTalk's got a he[...] Jun 15 - It's been announced that tonight's edition of Raw Talk on WWE Network will feature Charlotte Flair, The Big Show, 24/7 Champion R-Truth and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. #RawTalk's got a he[...]

Real Fans Return At Today's WWE Television Tapings

On tonight's live edition of Raw, a small number of real fans were in attendance for the WWE television tapings. The fans were reportedly some loyal local fans and friends and family of some of the W[...] Jun 15 - On tonight's live edition of Raw, a small number of real fans were in attendance for the WWE television tapings. The fans were reportedly some loyal local fans and friends and family of some of the W[...]

Man Previously Shot At The WWE Performance Center RETURNS

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting on Twitter that Armando Alejandro Montalvo the man who was shot by an Orange County sheriff's deputy outside of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Flori[...] Jun 15 - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting on Twitter that Armando Alejandro Montalvo the man who was shot by an Orange County sheriff's deputy outside of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Flori[...]

WWE Raw Results: Dominick Mysterio Makes an Impact

Dominick Mysterio made his presence felt on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, attacking "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins from behind and making a successful escape. ⛪️ is in se[...] Jun 15 - Dominick Mysterio made his presence felt on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, attacking "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins from behind and making a successful escape. ⛪️ is in se[...]

WWE Raw Results: The Viking Profits Get "BIG" Help from a Legendary Superstar

During tonight's episode of Raw, The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders teamed up to take on Akira Tozawa's army of ninjas. When Tozawa called for the mysterious giant ninja, The Viking Profit[...] Jun 15 - During tonight's episode of Raw, The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders teamed up to take on Akira Tozawa's army of ninjas. When Tozawa called for the mysterious giant ninja, The Viking Profit[...]

WWE Raw Results: The End of the Road for Bobby Lashley & Lana?

During tonight's episode of Raw, tempers flared between Bobby Lashley, MVP and Lana. During their in-ring segment, Lashley told Lana that he intends to file for a divorce. "I WANT A DIVORCE."@[...] Jun 15 - During tonight's episode of Raw, tempers flared between Bobby Lashley, MVP and Lana. During their in-ring segment, Lashley told Lana that he intends to file for a divorce. "I WANT A DIVORCE."@[...]

WWE Raw Results: Does Christian Have One More Match Left in Him?

WWE legend Christian made an appearance on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to confront Randy Orton. During their in-ring segment, Orton challenged Christian to an unsanctioned match, g[...] Jun 15 - WWE legend Christian made an appearance on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to confront Randy Orton. During their in-ring segment, Orton challenged Christian to an unsanctioned match, g[...]

An Elite Perspective - Debut Column (June 16th, 2020)

Welcome one and all to the debut edition of 'An Elite Perspective'. I am Daniel A.J Barker, a returning columnist here at WNS, as a matter of fact, I am currently the only one. Ben has kindly given me[...] Jun 15 - Welcome one and all to the debut edition of 'An Elite Perspective'. I am Daniel A.J Barker, a returning columnist here at WNS, as a matter of fact, I am currently the only one. Ben has kindly given me[...]

WWE Announces Opening Segment For Tonight's Raw

Randy Orton is scheduled to open Raw tonight on USA Network: As reported earlier, Edge apparently suffered a torn triceps injury during the match. Randy Orton to open Raw after winning The Gr[...] Jun 15 - Randy Orton is scheduled to open Raw tonight on USA Network: As reported earlier, Edge apparently suffered a torn triceps injury during the match. Randy Orton to open Raw after winning The Gr[...]

Ric Flair Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been announced for tonight’s live episode of Raw on the USA Network. Flair will be appearing on tonight’s show to discuss “The Greatest Wrestling Mat[...] Jun 15 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been announced for tonight’s live episode of Raw on the USA Network. Flair will be appearing on tonight’s show to discuss “The Greatest Wrestling Mat[...]

Tonight's WWE Raw Will Feature "Something Unexpected"

WrestleVotes is reporting that something unexpected is going down on tonight's WWE Raw, although the insider source is not saying what. “I really don’t want to spoil the news for everyo[...] Jun 15 - WrestleVotes is reporting that something unexpected is going down on tonight's WWE Raw, although the insider source is not saying what. “I really don’t want to spoil the news for everyo[...]

Update When Edge Got Injured During His WWE Backlash Match

As reported last night, Edge suffered a torn triceps while taping his match with Randy Orton for last night’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view. The match was taped on June 7. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling[...] Jun 15 - As reported last night, Edge suffered a torn triceps while taping his match with Randy Orton for last night’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view. The match was taped on June 7. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling[...]