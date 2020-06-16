Former Intercontinental Champion Turned Down WWE Return
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2020
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett revealed in an interview with
WrestlingInc that he was contacted by WWE to make a return during WrestleMania 36 for a Nexus reunion, which was nixed due to coronavirus.
Here is what he said:
“I was called in January or February by the Talent Relations team in WWE about something they wanted to do during WrestleMania to coincide with the 10th anniversary of Nexus.
I actually turned it down as I didn’t like the offer or the plan. I saw Darren just after that and he said he was gonna go and do something with them. But I wasn’t going to be involved in whatever it was.
In all honestly, if it had been something more significant, I would have paid it more attention. But it was something, to me, that I wasn’t interested in doing. There was no benefit at all, for me, in doing it and I wasn’t excited about it, so I turned the offer down.”
Source: WrestlingInc.
