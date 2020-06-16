WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former Intercontinental Champion Turned Down WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2020

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett revealed in an interview with WrestlingInc that he was contacted by WWE to make a return during WrestleMania 36 for a Nexus reunion, which was nixed due to coronavirus. 

Here is what he said:

“I was called in January or February by the Talent Relations team in WWE about something they wanted to do during WrestleMania to coincide with the 10th anniversary of Nexus.

I actually turned it down as I didn’t like the offer or the plan. I saw Darren just after that and he said he was gonna go and do something with them. But I wasn’t going to be involved in whatever it was.

In all honestly, if it had been something more significant, I would have paid it more attention. But it was something, to me, that I wasn’t interested in doing. There was no benefit at all, for me, in doing it and I wasn’t excited about it, so I turned the offer down.”

Source: WrestlingInc.

