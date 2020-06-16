WWE Issues Statement On Crowd Not Wearing Masks During Monday’s Raw
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2020
WWE has issued the following statement following claims that talent, staff, and fans were asked not to wear masks at Monday's Raw taping:
“Fans have not been in attendance at WWE events since March 13. Yesterday, a select number of friends and family were permitted to attend WWE’s TV production. These individuals were required to participate in medical screenings prior to entering the closed set at our training facility, and were kept apart from in-ring performers and production personnel. Attendance was below 20% capacity and social distancing guidelines were adhered to with at least six feet between parties, thus face masks were not required.”
