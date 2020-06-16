WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Lawyer Responds To Former WWE Wrestler Over Saudi Arabia Lawsuit
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2020
WWE lawyer Jerry McDevitt has responded to a claim from an anonymous, recently released former WWE Superstar who claimed that an alleged “hostage situation” took place in November 2019 when WWE talent was stranded in Saudi Arabia amid flight delays from the Crowl Jewel show. The former talent accord WWE of abusing their power and threatening the careers of talent refusing to work in Saudi Arabia.
The testimony was revealed in a new class-action lawsuit relating to the trip to Saudi Arabia and the alleged mechanical failures.
“These false allegations were originally made in two suits filed by two different law firms. After the Court appointed a third firm to be lead counsel, WWE provided all three law firms with specific detailed facts from the persons with actual knowledge of the situation, including the phony allegation about the plane. The first two law firms then dropped their lawsuits to avoid sanction motions, but the third firm chose to ignore the specific facts they had been provided, and instead cited an unnamed disgruntled former wrestler with no knowledge of the facts. WWE is preparing its response to the lawsuit and will be moving to have it dismissed.”