WWE Monday Night Raw Results (06/15/2020)

The following are the results of the June 15, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw:

1. Christian confronted Randy Orton, who challenged Christian to an unsanctioned match.

2. Kevin Owens defeated Angel Garza (w/Zelina Vega)

3. MVP and Bobby Lashley cut a promo in the ring. Lana came out to confront MVP. Lashley told Lana that he wants a divorce.

4. The Street Profits & Viking Raiders defeated Akira Tozawa & his army of ninjas

5. Seth Rollins cut a promo in the ring and Rey Mysterio appeared on the TitanTron. Dominick Mysterio then attacked Seth from behind.

6. The IIconics defeated Liv Morgan & Natalya Neidhart

7. United States Champion Apollo Crews defeated Shelton Benjamin in a non-title match

8. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre & 24/7 Champion R-Truth defeated Bobby Lashley & Montel Vontavious Porter for McIntyre to retain the WWE Title

9. Asuka defeated Nia Jax to retain the Raw Women’s Championship

10. Randy Orton defeated Christian in an unsanctioned match after Ric Flair hit Christian with a low blow and then Orton gave Christian a Punt Kick for the win.