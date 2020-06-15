A WWE Developmental Talent Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 15, 2020
According to Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com, an unnamed developmental talent at the WWE Performance Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
Satin posted the following on Twitter:
BREAKING: A developmental talent in WWE who was last on site at the Performance Center on June 9 has tested positive for COVID-19.
All talent, production crew and employees who were on-site will now be tested.
Following the results, WWE plans to proceed w/ normal schedule.
https://wrestlr.me/63672/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jun 15
Jun 15 - The following are the results of the June 15, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Christian confronted Randy Orton, who challenged Christ[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - It's been announced that next week's edition of Raw will feature two championship matches. WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits wi[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - According to Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com, an unnamed developmental talent at the WWE Performance Center has tested positive for COVID-19. Sat[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - It's been announced that the legendary three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio will be returning to Raw next Monday. As was previously re[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - It's been announced that tonight's edition of Raw Talk on WWE Network will feature Charlotte Flair, The Big Show, 24/7 Champion R-Truth and [...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - On tonight's live edition of Raw, a small number of real fans were in attendance for the WWE television tapings. The fans were reportedly some loyal [...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting on Twitter that Armando Alejandro Montalvo the man who was shot by an Orange County sheriff's deputy outsi[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - Dominick Mysterio made his presence felt on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, attacking "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins from behind [...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - During tonight's episode of Raw, The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders teamed up to take on Akira Tozawa's army of ninjas. When Tozawa called[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - During tonight's episode of Raw, tempers flared between Bobby Lashley, MVP and Lana. During their in-ring segment, Lashley told Lana that he inte[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - WWE legend Christian made an appearance on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to confront Randy Orton. During their in-ring segment, Orto[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - Welcome one and all to the debut edition of 'An Elite Perspective'. I am Daniel A.J Barker, a returning columnist here at WNS, as a matter of fact, I [...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - Randy Orton is scheduled to open Raw tonight on USA Network: As reported earlier, Edge apparently suffered a torn triceps injury during the ma[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been announced for tonight’s live episode of Raw on the USA Network. Flair will be appearing on tonight’s[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - WrestleVotes is reporting that something unexpected is going down on tonight's WWE Raw, although the insider source is not saying what. “I re[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - As reported last night, Edge suffered a torn triceps while taping his match with Randy Orton for last night’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view. The mat[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - During last night's WWE Backlash pay-per-view event, The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits teamed up to do battle with a bunch ninjas who showed u[...]
Jun 15
Jun 15 - All Elite Wrestling star Kris Statlander posted the following on Twitter: Since the news is out. I told you I’d dive on Kip again and dammit [...]
Jun 14 WWE Backlash Quick Results (6/14/20) Below are quick results for tonight's WWE Backlash event: *Kickoff Show: Apollo Crews def. Andrade (with Zelina Vega & Angel Garza) to retain the[...]
Jun 14 - Below are quick results for tonight's WWE Backlash event: *Kickoff Show: Apollo Crews def. Andrade (with Zelina Vega & Angel Garza) to retain the[...]
Jun 14
Jun 14 - At tonight's WWE Backlash event, Randy Orton and Edge faced each other in a singles match that was dubbed "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever." The en[...]
Jun 14
Jun 14 - It was previously announced that as part of tonight's WWE Backlash event, the Raw Tag Team Championship would be defended, as The Street Profits would[...]
Jun 14
Jun 14 - At tonight's WWE Backlash event, the WWE Championship was defended, as Drew McIntyre put the title on the line against Bobby Lashley. The end result [...]
Jun 14
Jun 14 - At tonight's WWE Backlash event, the Universal Championship was defended, as Braun Strowman put the title on the line against The Miz and John Morriso[...]
Jun 14
Jun 14 - At tonight's WWE Backlash event, the Raw Women's Championship was defended, as Asuka put the title on the line against Nia Jax. The end result of the[...]
Jun 14
Jun 14 - PWInsider.com is reporting via Fightful that WWE Hall of Famer Edge suffered a torn triceps injury during his WWE Backlash match against Randy Orton, [...]