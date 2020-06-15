WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rey Mysterio Returning to Raw Next Monday

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 15, 2020

Rey Mysterio Returning to Raw Next Monday

It's been announced that the legendary three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio will be returning to Raw next Monday. As was previously reported, Rey's son Dominick attacked Seth Rollins during tonight's Raw.

#wwe #wwe raw #rey mysterio
https://wrestlr.me/63671/  

Jun 15
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (06/15/2020)
The following are the results of the June 15, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Christian confronted Randy Orton, who challenged Christ[...]
Jun 15
Two Championship Matches Announced for Next Week's Raw
It's been announced that next week's edition of Raw will feature two championship matches. WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits wi[...]
Jun 15
A WWE Developmental Talent Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19
According to Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com, an unnamed developmental talent at the WWE Performance Center has tested positive for COVID-19. Sat[...]
Jun 15
Rey Mysterio Returning to Raw Next Monday
It's been announced that the legendary three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio will be returning to Raw next Monday. As was previously re[...]
Jun 15
Superstars Announced for Tonight's Raw Talk on WWE Network
It's been announced that tonight's edition of Raw Talk on WWE Network will feature Charlotte Flair, The Big Show, 24/7 Champion R-Truth and [...]
Jun 15
Real Fans Return At Today's WWE Television Tapings
On tonight's live edition of Raw, a small number of real fans were in attendance for the WWE television tapings. The fans were reportedly some loyal [...]
Jun 15
Man Previously Shot At The WWE Performance Center RETURNS
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting on Twitter that Armando Alejandro Montalvo the man who was shot by an Orange County sheriff's deputy outsi[...]
Jun 15
WWE Raw Results: Dominick Mysterio Makes an Impact
Dominick Mysterio made his presence felt on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, attacking "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins from behind [...]
Jun 15
WWE Raw Results: The Viking Profits Get "BIG" Help from a Legendary Superstar
During tonight's episode of Raw, The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders teamed up to take on Akira Tozawa's army of ninjas. When Tozawa called[...]
Jun 15
WWE Raw Results: The End of the Road for Bobby Lashley & Lana?
During tonight's episode of Raw, tempers flared between Bobby Lashley, MVP and Lana. During their in-ring segment, Lashley told Lana that he inte[...]
Jun 15
WWE Raw Results: Does Christian Have One More Match Left in Him?
WWE legend Christian made an appearance on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to confront Randy Orton. During their in-ring segment, Orto[...]
Jun 15
An Elite Perspective - Debut Column (June 16th, 2020)
Welcome one and all to the debut edition of 'An Elite Perspective'. I am Daniel A.J Barker, a returning columnist here at WNS, as a matter of fact, I [...]
Jun 15
WWE Announces Opening Segment For Tonight's Raw
Randy Orton is scheduled to open Raw tonight on USA Network: As reported earlier, Edge apparently suffered a torn triceps injury during the ma[...]
Jun 15
Ric Flair Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been announced for tonight’s live episode of Raw on the USA Network. Flair will be appearing on tonight’s[...]
Jun 15
Tonight's WWE Raw Will Feature "Something Unexpected"
WrestleVotes is reporting that something unexpected is going down on tonight's WWE Raw, although the insider source is not saying what. “I re[...]
Jun 15
Update When Edge Got Injured During His WWE Backlash Match
As reported last night, Edge suffered a torn triceps while taping his match with Randy Orton for last night’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view. The mat[...]
Jun 15
Who Played The Giant Ninja During WWE Backlash?
During last night's WWE Backlash pay-per-view event, The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits teamed up to do battle with a bunch ninjas who showed u[...]
Jun 15
AEW's Kris Statlander Confirms That She Has Been Sidelined with Injury
All Elite Wrestling star Kris Statlander posted the following on Twitter: Since the news is out. I told you I’d dive on Kip again and dammit [...]
Jun 14
WWE Backlash Quick Results (6/14/20)
Below are quick results for tonight's WWE Backlash event: *Kickoff Show: Apollo Crews def. Andrade (with Zelina Vega & Angel Garza) to retain the[...]
Jun 14
WWE Backlash: Results Of "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever"
At tonight's WWE Backlash event, Randy Orton and Edge faced each other in a singles match that was dubbed "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever." The en[...]
Jun 14
Raw Tag Team Championship Match Suddenly Pulled From WWE Backlash
It was previously announced that as part of tonight's WWE Backlash event, the Raw Tag Team Championship would be defended, as The Street Profits would[...]
Jun 14
WWE Backlash: Results Of WWE Championship Match
At tonight's WWE Backlash event, the WWE Championship was defended, as Drew McIntyre put the title on the line against Bobby Lashley. The end result [...]
Jun 14
WWE Backlash: Results Of Universal Championship Match
At tonight's WWE Backlash event, the Universal Championship was defended, as Braun Strowman put the title on the line against The Miz and John Morriso[...]
Jun 14
WWE Backlash: Results Of Raw Women's Championship Match
At tonight's WWE Backlash event, the Raw Women's Championship was defended, as Asuka put the title on the line against Nia Jax. The end result of the[...]
Jun 14
Edge Suffers Injury During WWE Backlash Match
PWInsider.com is reporting via Fightful that WWE Hall of Famer Edge suffered a torn triceps injury during his WWE Backlash match against Randy Orton, [...]
