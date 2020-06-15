Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

#RawTalk 's got a heck of a lineup TONIGHT right after #WWERaw : ⭐️ #WWEChampion @DMcIntyreWWE ⭐️ #247Champion @RonKillings ⭐️ @MsCharlotteWWE ⭐️ @WWETheBigShow And it's FREE to watch on @WWENetwork ! pic.twitter.com/7sAHDzjYZk

It's been announced that tonight's edition of Raw Talk on WWE Network will feature Charlotte Flair, The Big Show, 24/7 Champion R-Truth and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (06/15/2020)

The following are the results of the June 15, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Christian confronted Randy Orton, who challenged Christ[...] Jun 15 - The following are the results of the June 15, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Christian confronted Randy Orton, who challenged Christ[...]

Two Championship Matches Announced for Next Week's Raw

It's been announced that next week's edition of Raw will feature two championship matches. WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits wi[...] Jun 15 - It's been announced that next week's edition of Raw will feature two championship matches. WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits wi[...]

A WWE Developmental Talent Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19

According to Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com, an unnamed developmental talent at the WWE Performance Center has tested positive for COVID-19. Sat[...] Jun 15 - According to Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com, an unnamed developmental talent at the WWE Performance Center has tested positive for COVID-19. Sat[...]

Rey Mysterio Returning to Raw Next Monday

It's been announced that the legendary three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio will be returning to Raw next Monday. As was previously re[...] Jun 15 - It's been announced that the legendary three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio will be returning to Raw next Monday. As was previously re[...]

Superstars Announced for Tonight's Raw Talk on WWE Network

Real Fans Return At Today's WWE Television Tapings

On tonight's live edition of Raw, a small number of real fans were in attendance for the WWE television tapings. The fans were reportedly some loyal [...] Jun 15 - On tonight's live edition of Raw, a small number of real fans were in attendance for the WWE television tapings. The fans were reportedly some loyal [...]

Man Previously Shot At The WWE Performance Center RETURNS

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting on Twitter that Armando Alejandro Montalvo the man who was shot by an Orange County sheriff's deputy outsi[...] Jun 15 - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting on Twitter that Armando Alejandro Montalvo the man who was shot by an Orange County sheriff's deputy outsi[...]

WWE Raw Results: Dominick Mysterio Makes an Impact

Dominick Mysterio made his presence felt on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, attacking "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins from behind [...] Jun 15 - Dominick Mysterio made his presence felt on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, attacking "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins from behind [...]

WWE Raw Results: The Viking Profits Get "BIG" Help from a Legendary Superstar

During tonight's episode of Raw, The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders teamed up to take on Akira Tozawa's army of ninjas. When Tozawa called[...] Jun 15 - During tonight's episode of Raw, The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders teamed up to take on Akira Tozawa's army of ninjas. When Tozawa called[...]

WWE Raw Results: The End of the Road for Bobby Lashley & Lana?

During tonight's episode of Raw, tempers flared between Bobby Lashley, MVP and Lana. During their in-ring segment, Lashley told Lana that he inte[...] Jun 15 - During tonight's episode of Raw, tempers flared between Bobby Lashley, MVP and Lana. During their in-ring segment, Lashley told Lana that he inte[...]

WWE Raw Results: Does Christian Have One More Match Left in Him?

WWE legend Christian made an appearance on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to confront Randy Orton. During their in-ring segment, Orto[...] Jun 15 - WWE legend Christian made an appearance on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to confront Randy Orton. During their in-ring segment, Orto[...]

An Elite Perspective - Debut Column (June 16th, 2020)

Welcome one and all to the debut edition of 'An Elite Perspective'. I am Daniel A.J Barker, a returning columnist here at WNS, as a matter of fact, I [...] Jun 15 - Welcome one and all to the debut edition of 'An Elite Perspective'. I am Daniel A.J Barker, a returning columnist here at WNS, as a matter of fact, I [...]

WWE Announces Opening Segment For Tonight's Raw

Randy Orton is scheduled to open Raw tonight on USA Network: As reported earlier, Edge apparently suffered a torn triceps injury during the ma[...] Jun 15 - Randy Orton is scheduled to open Raw tonight on USA Network: As reported earlier, Edge apparently suffered a torn triceps injury during the ma[...]

Ric Flair Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been announced for tonight’s live episode of Raw on the USA Network. Flair will be appearing on tonight’s[...] Jun 15 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been announced for tonight’s live episode of Raw on the USA Network. Flair will be appearing on tonight’s[...]

Tonight's WWE Raw Will Feature "Something Unexpected"

WrestleVotes is reporting that something unexpected is going down on tonight's WWE Raw, although the insider source is not saying what. “I re[...] Jun 15 - WrestleVotes is reporting that something unexpected is going down on tonight's WWE Raw, although the insider source is not saying what. “I re[...]

Update When Edge Got Injured During His WWE Backlash Match

As reported last night, Edge suffered a torn triceps while taping his match with Randy Orton for last night’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view. The mat[...] Jun 15 - As reported last night, Edge suffered a torn triceps while taping his match with Randy Orton for last night’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view. The mat[...]

Who Played The Giant Ninja During WWE Backlash?

During last night's WWE Backlash pay-per-view event, The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits teamed up to do battle with a bunch ninjas who showed u[...] Jun 15 - During last night's WWE Backlash pay-per-view event, The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits teamed up to do battle with a bunch ninjas who showed u[...]

AEW's Kris Statlander Confirms That She Has Been Sidelined with Injury

All Elite Wrestling star Kris Statlander posted the following on Twitter: Since the news is out. I told you I’d dive on Kip again and dammit [...] Jun 15 - All Elite Wrestling star Kris Statlander posted the following on Twitter: Since the news is out. I told you I’d dive on Kip again and dammit [...]

WWE Backlash Quick Results (6/14/20)

Below are quick results for tonight's WWE Backlash event: *Kickoff Show: Apollo Crews def. Andrade (with Zelina Vega & Angel Garza) to retain the[...] Jun 14 - Below are quick results for tonight's WWE Backlash event: *Kickoff Show: Apollo Crews def. Andrade (with Zelina Vega & Angel Garza) to retain the[...]

WWE Backlash: Results Of "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever"

At tonight's WWE Backlash event, Randy Orton and Edge faced each other in a singles match that was dubbed "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever." The en[...] Jun 14 - At tonight's WWE Backlash event, Randy Orton and Edge faced each other in a singles match that was dubbed "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever." The en[...]

Raw Tag Team Championship Match Suddenly Pulled From WWE Backlash

It was previously announced that as part of tonight's WWE Backlash event, the Raw Tag Team Championship would be defended, as The Street Profits would[...] Jun 14 - It was previously announced that as part of tonight's WWE Backlash event, the Raw Tag Team Championship would be defended, as The Street Profits would[...]

WWE Backlash: Results Of WWE Championship Match

At tonight's WWE Backlash event, the WWE Championship was defended, as Drew McIntyre put the title on the line against Bobby Lashley. The end result [...] Jun 14 - At tonight's WWE Backlash event, the WWE Championship was defended, as Drew McIntyre put the title on the line against Bobby Lashley. The end result [...]

WWE Backlash: Results Of Universal Championship Match

At tonight's WWE Backlash event, the Universal Championship was defended, as Braun Strowman put the title on the line against The Miz and John Morriso[...] Jun 14 - At tonight's WWE Backlash event, the Universal Championship was defended, as Braun Strowman put the title on the line against The Miz and John Morriso[...]

WWE Backlash: Results Of Raw Women's Championship Match

At tonight's WWE Backlash event, the Raw Women's Championship was defended, as Asuka put the title on the line against Nia Jax. The end result of the[...] Jun 14 - At tonight's WWE Backlash event, the Raw Women's Championship was defended, as Asuka put the title on the line against Nia Jax. The end result of the[...]