Real Fans Return At Today's WWE Television Tapings

On tonight's live edition of Raw, a small number of real fans were in attendance for the WWE television tapings.

The fans were reportedly some loyal local fans and friends and family of some of the WWE Superstars. All of the fans had to sign waivers to not take any photos or post spoilers online.

WrestlingInc notes that waivers that they signed stated that WWE wasn't liable if they contracted COVID-19 and that there could be inherent risk attending the event.