. @WWERollins was just AMBUSHED by @35_Dominik on #WWERaw ! 😲😲😲 The #MondayNightMessiah is SEETHING! pic.twitter.com/Opc8kpOlwi

Dominick Mysterio made his presence felt on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, attacking "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins from behind and making a successful escape.

WWE Raw Results: Dominick Mysterio Makes an Impact

WWE Raw Results: The Viking Profits Get "BIG" Help from a Legendary Superstar

WWE Raw Results: The End of the Road for Bobby Lashley & Lana?

WWE Raw Results: Does Christian Have One More Match Left in Him?

An Elite Perspective - Debut Column (June 16th, 2020)

WWE Announces Opening Segment For Tonight's Raw

Ric Flair Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight's WWE Raw Will Feature "Something Unexpected"

Update When Edge Got Injured During His WWE Backlash Match

Who Played The Giant Ninja During WWE Backlash?

AEW's Kris Statlander Confirms That She Has Been Sidelined with Injury

WWE Backlash Quick Results (6/14/20)

WWE Backlash: Results Of "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever"

Raw Tag Team Championship Match Suddenly Pulled From WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash: Results Of WWE Championship Match

WWE Backlash: Results Of Universal Championship Match

WWE Backlash: Results Of Raw Women's Championship Match

Edge Suffers Injury During WWE Backlash Match

WWE Backlash: Results Of Women's Tag Team Championship Match

WWE Backlash: Results Of United States Championship Match

New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE Backlash Pay-Per-View

Mick Foley Defends Nia Jax, Says She's A 'Very Good Worker'

Paul Heyman Has Remained Silent After Being Removed As Executive Director Of Raw

Chris Jericho Would Like Roman Reigns To Join AEW

