Tonight's WWE Raw Will Feature "Something Unexpected"

WrestleVotes is reporting that something unexpected is going down on tonight's WWE Raw, although the insider source is not saying what.

“I really don’t want to spoil the news for everyone, so I’m not. However, I got a phone call earlier with info that RAW will feature something unexpected. Which I think everyone will like…. Sometimes scares never heal.”

Speculation is it could have something to do with Christian, as the line " Sometimes scares never heal" features in his theme song.

In addition, it should be noted that Bruce Prichard will take over the creative of the red brand, beginning with tonight’s show so there is a good chance that Paul Heyman’s creative plans will be changed now that he is no longer an executive with the company.