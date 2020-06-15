Who Played The Giant Ninja During WWE Backlash?
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 15, 2020
During last night's WWE Backlash pay-per-view event, The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits teamed up to do battle with a bunch ninjas who showed up on motorcycles.
One of them was a giant sword-wielding ninja who appeared alongside Akira Tozawa. The Ninja was played by WWE recruit Jordan Omogbehin who signed with WWE in October 2018.
