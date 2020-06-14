WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Backlash Quick Results (6/14/20)
Posted By: Kenny Williams on Jun 14, 2020
Below are quick results for tonight's WWE Backlash event:
*Kickoff Show: Apollo Crews def. Andrade (with Zelina Vega & Angel Garza) to retain the WWE United States Championship.
*Sasha Banks & SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley def. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The IIconics to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.
*Sheamus def. Jeff Hardy.
*Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs. Nia Jax ended in a Double Countout (Asuka automatically retains the title).
*Braun Strowman def. The Miz & John Morrison in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match to retain the WWE Universal Championship.
*Drew McIntyre def. Bobby Lashley (with MVP) to retain the WWE Championship.
*Randy Orton def. Edge in "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever."
https://wrestlr.me/63656/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jun 14 WWE Backlash Quick Results (6/14/20) Below are quick results for tonight's WWE Backlash event: *Kickoff Show: Apollo Crews def. Andrade (with Zelina Vega & Angel Garza) to retain the[...]
Jun 14 - Below are quick results for tonight's WWE Backlash event: *Kickoff Show: Apollo Crews def. Andrade (with Zelina Vega & Angel Garza) to retain the[...]
Jun 14
Jun 14 - At tonight's WWE Backlash event, Randy Orton and Edge faced each other in a singles match that was dubbed "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever." The en[...]
Jun 14
Jun 14 - It was previously announced that as part of tonight's WWE Backlash event, the Raw Tag Team Championship would be defended, as The Street Profits would[...]
Jun 14
Jun 14 - At tonight's WWE Backlash event, the WWE Championship was defended, as Drew McIntyre put the title on the line against Bobby Lashley. The end result [...]
Jun 14
Jun 14 - At tonight's WWE Backlash event, the Universal Championship was defended, as Braun Strowman put the title on the line against The Miz and John Morriso[...]
Jun 14
Jun 14 - At tonight's WWE Backlash event, the Raw Women's Championship was defended, as Asuka put the title on the line against Nia Jax. The end result of the[...]
Jun 14
Jun 14 - PWInsider.com is reporting via Fightful that WWE Hall of Famer Edge suffered a torn triceps injury during his WWE Backlash match against Randy Orton, [...]
Jun 14
Jun 14 - At tonight's WWE Backlash event, the Women's Tag Team Championship was defended, as Sasha Banks & SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley put the titles[...]
Jun 14
Jun 14 - As part of tonight's WWE Backlash Kickoff Show, the United States Championship was defended, as Apollo Crews put the title on the line against Andrade[...]
Jun 14
Jun 14 - WWE has announced that Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will defend their titles against The Viking Raiders at tonight's Backlash PPV. Here [...]
Jun 14
Jun 14 - During an interview with TalkSport, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has defended Nia Jax against criticism. “I remember when there was cri[...]
Jun 14
Jun 14 - Fightful is reporting that Paul Heyman has been completely silent since the announcement that he was removed as Executive Director of Raw. He hasn't [...]
Jun 14
Jun 14 - AEW Star Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by WhatCulture, in which he talked about AEW signing released WWE talent and which one is at the top o[...]
Jun 14
Jun 14 - WWE Backlash takes place tonight from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and will air on the WWE Network. Here is the final card: WWE[...]
Jun 14
Jun 14 - During a recent interview with CBSSports.com, Randy Orton talked about criticism of his match against Edge at WrestleMania 36: "I think if you take[...]
Jun 14
Jun 14 - AJ Styles was reportedly move to SmackDown from Raw due to issues with Paul Heyman there and in addition, the locker room didn't like some of his beli[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - AEW has announced a tag team match for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The Young Bucks vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian is now set. Below i[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - In a video sent to Fightful, Roman Reigns revealed he is following a real quarantine for the safety of his family. Here is what he said: “Yea[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - As previously reported, Elias suffered a torn pectoral muscle recently, which is why he was written off television using the hit-and-run angle on Smac[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - Following Paul Heyman losing his position as the Executive Director of WWE Raw many are now wondering what next or the red brand. Heyman was big on a[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - WWE issued the following press release confirming the schedule for tomorrow ahead of the Backlash pay-per-view. Get set for WWE Backlash with a ful[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - WWE was reportedly planning to hold a new women's tournament this year but this has since been nixed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Speculation rec[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson issued the following: ERIC BISCHOFF REACTS LIVE TO PAUL HEYMAN FIRING NEWS, CALLS HEYMAN A &ldq[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - As previously reported, Paul Heyman was removed as the Executive Director of Raw and replaced with Bruce Prichard who will now oversee both Raw and Sm[...]
Jun 13
Jun 13 - Edge issued the following comments on his upcoming Backlash match against Randy Orton on his social media: This was a very pressure filled&nbs[...]