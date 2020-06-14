Raw Tag Team Championship Match Suddenly Pulled From WWE Backlash

It was previously announced that as part of tonight's WWE Backlash event, the Raw Tag Team Championship would be defended, as The Street Profits would put the titles on the line against The Viking Raiders.

However, in a last-minute change, the match itself was suddenly pulled from the broadcast. Instead, an extended segment was aired in which both teams fought each other backstage, as well as outside the WWE Performance Center. Part of the segment also included both teams joining forces against Akira Tozawa and a team of ninjas.

It is currently unknown why the match was suddenly pulled from Backlash despite having been added to the card just earlier today.