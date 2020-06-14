WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Backlash: Results Of Raw Women's Championship Match
Posted By: Kenny Williams on Jun 14, 2020
At tonight's WWE Backlash event, the Raw Women's Championship was defended, as Asuka put the title on the line against Nia Jax.
The end result of the match came in the form of a Double Countout due to both Asuka and Jax fighting outside of the ring and failing to meet the referee's ten-count.
As a result, Asuka automatically retains the championship.
