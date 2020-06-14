WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Backlash: Results Of Raw Women's Championship Match

Posted By: Kenny Williams on Jun 14, 2020

WWE Backlash: Results Of Raw Women's Championship Match

At tonight's WWE Backlash event, the Raw Women's Championship was defended, as Asuka put the title on the line against Nia Jax.

The end result of the match came in the form of a Double Countout due to both Asuka and Jax fighting outside of the ring and failing to meet the referee's ten-count.

As a result, Asuka automatically retains the championship.

