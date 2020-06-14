WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Backlash: Results Of United States Championship Match
Posted By: Kenny Williams on Jun 14, 2020
As part of tonight's WWE Backlash Kickoff Show, the United States Championship was defended, as Apollo Crews put the title on the line against Andrade.
The end result of the match saw Crews defeat Andrade to retain the championship, despite attempted interference from Angel Garza at ringside. Garza, however, was stopped by Kevin Owens, who had been providing commentary alongside Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe, who pulled Garza off the apron and hit him with a Stunner.
