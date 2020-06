Mick Foley Defends Nia Jax, Says She's A 'Very Good Worker'

There’s always timing issues when it comes to making something look real. You don’t want to be putting your hands down so quickly to take away from the realism etc. I don’t think that’s a fair mark against Nia Jax. Nia is a very good worker and a great character.”

“I remember when there was criticism of Seth Rollins and the buckle bomb is a dangerous move. A gash? Man, if I had to start blaming every person who created a gash on my head I wouldn’t be able to work with anybody!

During an interview with TalkSport , WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has defended Nia Jax against criticism.

New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE Backlash Pay-Per-View

WWE has announced that Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will defend their titles against The Viking Raiders at tonight's Backlash PPV. Here is the updated card: WWE Title MatchDrew McIntyre[...] Jun 14 - WWE has announced that Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will defend their titles against The Viking Raiders at tonight's Backlash PPV. Here is the updated card: WWE Title MatchDrew McIntyre[...]

Paul Heyman Has Remained Silent After Being Removed As Executive Director Of Raw

Fightful is reporting that Paul Heyman has been completely silent since the announcement that he was removed as Executive Director of Raw. He hasn't responded to anyone who has reached out to him. [...] Jun 14 - Fightful is reporting that Paul Heyman has been completely silent since the announcement that he was removed as Executive Director of Raw. He hasn't responded to anyone who has reached out to him. [...]

Chris Jericho Would Like Roman Reigns To Join AEW

AEW Star Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by WhatCulture, in which he talked about AEW signing released WWE talent and which one is at the top of his wishlist. On AEW signing released WWE talen[...] Jun 14 - AEW Star Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by WhatCulture, in which he talked about AEW signing released WWE talent and which one is at the top of his wishlist. On AEW signing released WWE talen[...]

Final Card For Tonight's WWE Backlash 2020 Pay-Per-View

WWE Backlash takes place tonight from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and will air on the WWE Network. Here is the final card: WWE Title MatchDrew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley E[...] Jun 14 - WWE Backlash takes place tonight from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and will air on the WWE Network. Here is the final card: WWE Title MatchDrew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley E[...]

Randy Orton Comments On Criticism of WrestleMania 36 Match

During a recent interview with CBSSports.com, Randy Orton talked about criticism of his match against Edge at WrestleMania 36: "I think if you take the Boneyard Match out of it and you take what Br[...] Jun 14 - During a recent interview with CBSSports.com, Randy Orton talked about criticism of his match against Edge at WrestleMania 36: "I think if you take the Boneyard Match out of it and you take what Br[...]

AJ Styles Reportedly Unhappy With Paul Heyman

AJ Styles was reportedly move to SmackDown from Raw due to issues with Paul Heyman there and in addition, the locker room didn't like some of his beliefs. Styles was reported to not be happy about th[...] Jun 14 - AJ Styles was reportedly move to SmackDown from Raw due to issues with Paul Heyman there and in addition, the locker room didn't like some of his beliefs. Styles was reported to not be happy about th[...]

Tag Team Match Announced For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a tag team match for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The Young Bucks vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian is now set. Below is an updated card for next Wednesday's show: - Th[...] Jun 13 - AEW has announced a tag team match for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The Young Bucks vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian is now set. Below is an updated card for next Wednesday's show: - Th[...]

Roman Reigns Says He Can't Wait To Come Back And Kick Ass Again

In a video sent to Fightful, Roman Reigns revealed he is following a real quarantine for the safety of his family. Here is what he said: “Yeah. I am sticking to a legit quarantine and we are [...] Jun 13 - In a video sent to Fightful, Roman Reigns revealed he is following a real quarantine for the safety of his family. Here is what he said: “Yeah. I am sticking to a legit quarantine and we are [...]

Update On How Long Elias Could Be Out With Torn Pectoral Muscle Injury

As previously reported, Elias suffered a torn pectoral muscle recently, which is why he was written off television using the hit-and-run angle on SmackDown. The Wrestling Observer is now reporting th[...] Jun 13 - As previously reported, Elias suffered a torn pectoral muscle recently, which is why he was written off television using the hit-and-run angle on SmackDown. The Wrestling Observer is now reporting th[...]

Who Does Vince McMahon Consider The Top Superstar On Raw?

Following Paul Heyman losing his position as the Executive Director of WWE Raw many are now wondering what next or the red brand. Heyman was big on a number of the younger talent and as a result Alei[...] Jun 13 - Following Paul Heyman losing his position as the Executive Director of WWE Raw many are now wondering what next or the red brand. Heyman was big on a number of the younger talent and as a result Alei[...]

WWE Announces Programming Schedule Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Backlash

WWE issued the following press release confirming the schedule for tomorrow ahead of the Backlash pay-per-view. Get set for WWE Backlash with a full slate of programming surrounding the action-pack[...] Jun 13 - WWE issued the following press release confirming the schedule for tomorrow ahead of the Backlash pay-per-view. Get set for WWE Backlash with a full slate of programming surrounding the action-pack[...]

WWE Was Planning A New Women's Tournament This Year

WWE was reportedly planning to hold a new women's tournament this year but this has since been nixed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Speculation recently suggested the Mae Young Classic would be ret[...] Jun 13 - WWE was reportedly planning to hold a new women's tournament this year but this has since been nixed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Speculation recently suggested the Mae Young Classic would be ret[...]

Eric Bischoff Comments On Paul Heyman Being Removed From WWE Creative

After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson issued the following: ERIC BISCHOFF REACTS LIVE TO PAUL HEYMAN FIRING NEWS, CALLS HEYMAN A “HANDFUL” & SAYS FANS GIVE HIM MORE&nb[...] Jun 13 - After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson issued the following: ERIC BISCHOFF REACTS LIVE TO PAUL HEYMAN FIRING NEWS, CALLS HEYMAN A “HANDFUL” & SAYS FANS GIVE HIM MORE&nb[...]

USA Network Reportedly Not Happy About Paul Heyman’s Creative Removal

As previously reported, Paul Heyman was removed as the Executive Director of Raw and replaced with Bruce Prichard who will now oversee both Raw and SmackDown. Many feel Prichard will work more in lin[...] Jun 13 - As previously reported, Paul Heyman was removed as the Executive Director of Raw and replaced with Bruce Prichard who will now oversee both Raw and SmackDown. Many feel Prichard will work more in lin[...]

Edge Comments On His Upcoming Backlash Match Against Randy Orton

Edge issued the following comments on his upcoming Backlash match against Randy Orton on his social media: This was a very pressure filled month. Pressure I put on myself. To perform. To [...] Jun 13 - Edge issued the following comments on his upcoming Backlash match against Randy Orton on his social media: This was a very pressure filled month. Pressure I put on myself. To perform. To [...]

Mick Foley On Why The Undertaker Hasn't Yet Retired

In a recent interview with TalkSport, Mick Foley revealed why The Undertaker hasn't retired from the ring. "I had the perfect goodbye in 2000 at WrestleMania. I had it again with Randy Orton at Bac[...] Jun 13 - In a recent interview with TalkSport, Mick Foley revealed why The Undertaker hasn't retired from the ring. "I had the perfect goodbye in 2000 at WrestleMania. I had it again with Randy Orton at Bac[...]

Nia Jax Reveals Ronda Rousey Was The WWE Superstar Hurting Alexa Bliss

Nia Jax was recently interviewed by talkSPORT, in which she talked about a number of topics including revealing the name of the wrestler who she accused of hurting Alexa Bliss. Below are the highligh[...] Jun 13 - Nia Jax was recently interviewed by talkSPORT, in which she talked about a number of topics including revealing the name of the wrestler who she accused of hurting Alexa Bliss. Below are the highligh[...]

New WWE Intercontinental Champion Crowned On Tonight's SmackDown

The WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament came to a conclusion tonight with AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan fighting it out to become the new champ. Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles had a solid match in [...] Jun 12 - The WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament came to a conclusion tonight with AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan fighting it out to become the new champ. Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles had a solid match in [...]

WATCH: Jeff Hardy Throws Urine In Sheamus’ Face On WWE SmackDown

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus took part in a contract signing on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX and it has people talking. During the segment, Sheamus demanded that Hardy take a urine test to prove his sobri[...] Jun 12 - Jeff Hardy and Sheamus took part in a contract signing on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX and it has people talking. During the segment, Sheamus demanded that Hardy take a urine test to prove his sobri[...]

Paul Heyman Reportedly Disliked By Vince McMahon

As previously reported, Bruce Prichard will be overseeing both Raw and Smackdown now. Paul Heyman was let go from his position as the Executive Director of Monday Night Raw after almost a year in the [...] Jun 12 - As previously reported, Bruce Prichard will be overseeing both Raw and Smackdown now. Paul Heyman was let go from his position as the Executive Director of Monday Night Raw after almost a year in the [...]

EVOLVE Wrestlers Announced For Matches On Tonight's WWE 205 Live

Following recent news that the EVOLVE promotion is struggling financially and rumors it may be sold to WWE, EVOLVE stars will be competing on 205 Live tonight. - Chase Parker & Matt Martel [...] Jun 12 - Following recent news that the EVOLVE promotion is struggling financially and rumors it may be sold to WWE, EVOLVE stars will be competing on 205 Live tonight. - Chase Parker & Matt Martel [...]

Update On Why Chris DeJoseph Was Released From WWE

In an update on the recent release of WWE Creative team member Chris DeJoseph, he was reportedly let go by Vince McMahon last month. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that there was an incid[...] Jun 12 - In an update on the recent release of WWE Creative team member Chris DeJoseph, he was reportedly let go by Vince McMahon last month. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that there was an incid[...]

ROH Planning To Hold Empty Arena Television Shows Soon

ROH is currently in the process of planning their return to television without a live audience, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The promotion is currently airing one-hour profiles of [...] Jun 12 - ROH is currently in the process of planning their return to television without a live audience, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The promotion is currently airing one-hour profiles of [...]