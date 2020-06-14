Randy Orton Comments On Criticism of WrestleMania 36 Match

During a recent interview with CBSSports.com, Randy Orton talked about criticism of his match against Edge at WrestleMania 36:

"I think if you take the Boneyard Match out of it and you take what Bray [Wyatt] and John Cena did -- both of those were fantastic -- but if you don't compare us with that, I think we stole the show," Orton said. "I did hear some bitching and moaning from the media and the fans about how long this match was. I just laugh, because I saw a couple matches, I think even the world title match, if you include entrances and the post-match celebration, they might have gone 4 minutes."

"If you want a 4-minute match where you see five different finishers back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back with zero facial expressions? If that's the kind of fan you are, then I don't want you to be a fan of mine because you don't appreciate what we are trying to do in telling a story."

"At WrestleMania, I think we stole the show. At WrestleMania, I think we had the best story going into it, which definitely helped. The promos were killer, and it's only going to get better and better. Now, at Backlash, are we doing to have 'the greatest wrestling match ever?' Eh. That's subjective. I kind of painted myself into a corner and the pressure is definitely on, but if anybody is capable of it, it's myself and Edge."