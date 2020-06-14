AJ Styles Reportedly Unhappy With Paul Heyman

“Actually the reason was that he was furious that Gallows & Anderson were fired. Blamed Heyman. Classic case of JR/JJ/Laurinaitis syndrome. Vince is the one who made the decision but I suppose he felt Heyman could have fought him on it. So he wanted to go to the side where the guy in charge isn’t fighting Vince on something like that either.”

Styles was reported to not be happy about the release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with Dave Meltzer noting on the Wrestling Observer forum that Styles blamed Heyman for their release in his then role as Executive Director of Raw.

AJ Styles was reportedly move to SmackDown from Raw due to issues with Paul Heyman there and in addition, the locker room didn't like some of his beliefs.

