"Generally that’s close to an eight month return, sometimes a little shorter, with surgery. Some don’t have surgery. Those in WWE confirmed the injury was legit but we have no confirmation of a surgery."

The Wrestling Observer is now reporting that Elias could miss a significant time away from the ring.

As previously reported, Elias suffered a torn pectoral muscle recently, which is why he was written off television using the hit-and-run angle on SmackDown.

» More News From This Feed

Tag Team Match Announced For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a tag team match for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The Young Bucks vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian is now set. Below is an updated card for next Wednesday's show: - Th[...] Jun 13 - AEW has announced a tag team match for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The Young Bucks vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian is now set. Below is an updated card for next Wednesday's show: - Th[...]

Roman Reigns Says He Can't Wait To Come Back And Kick Ass Again

In a video sent to Fightful, Roman Reigns revealed he is following a real quarantine for the safety of his family. Here is what he said: “Yeah. I am sticking to a legit quarantine and we are [...] Jun 13 - In a video sent to Fightful, Roman Reigns revealed he is following a real quarantine for the safety of his family. Here is what he said: “Yeah. I am sticking to a legit quarantine and we are [...]

Update On How Long Elias Could Be Out With Torn Pectoral Muscle Injury

As previously reported, Elias suffered a torn pectoral muscle recently, which is why he was written off television using the hit-and-run angle on SmackDown. The Wrestling Observer is now reporting th[...] Jun 13 - As previously reported, Elias suffered a torn pectoral muscle recently, which is why he was written off television using the hit-and-run angle on SmackDown. The Wrestling Observer is now reporting th[...]

Who Does Vince McMahon Consider The Top Superstar On Raw?

Following Paul Heyman losing his position as the Executive Director of WWE Raw many are now wondering what next or the red brand. Heyman was big on a number of the younger talent and as a result Alei[...] Jun 13 - Following Paul Heyman losing his position as the Executive Director of WWE Raw many are now wondering what next or the red brand. Heyman was big on a number of the younger talent and as a result Alei[...]

WWE Announces Programming Schedule Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Backlash

WWE issued the following press release confirming the schedule for tomorrow ahead of the Backlash pay-per-view. Get set for WWE Backlash with a full slate of programming surrounding the action-pack[...] Jun 13 - WWE issued the following press release confirming the schedule for tomorrow ahead of the Backlash pay-per-view. Get set for WWE Backlash with a full slate of programming surrounding the action-pack[...]

WWE Was Planning A New Women's Tournament This Year

WWE was reportedly planning to hold a new women's tournament this year but this has since been nixed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Speculation recently suggested the Mae Young Classic would be ret[...] Jun 13 - WWE was reportedly planning to hold a new women's tournament this year but this has since been nixed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Speculation recently suggested the Mae Young Classic would be ret[...]

Eric Bischoff Comments On Paul Heyman Being Removed From WWE Creative

After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson issued the following: ERIC BISCHOFF REACTS LIVE TO PAUL HEYMAN FIRING NEWS, CALLS HEYMAN A “HANDFUL” & SAYS FANS GIVE HIM MORE&nb[...] Jun 13 - After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson issued the following: ERIC BISCHOFF REACTS LIVE TO PAUL HEYMAN FIRING NEWS, CALLS HEYMAN A “HANDFUL” & SAYS FANS GIVE HIM MORE&nb[...]

USA Network Reportedly Not Happy About Paul Heyman’s Creative Removal

As previously reported, Paul Heyman was removed as the Executive Director of Raw and replaced with Bruce Prichard who will now oversee both Raw and SmackDown. Many feel Prichard will work more in lin[...] Jun 13 - As previously reported, Paul Heyman was removed as the Executive Director of Raw and replaced with Bruce Prichard who will now oversee both Raw and SmackDown. Many feel Prichard will work more in lin[...]

Edge Comments On His Upcoming Backlash Match Against Randy Orton

Edge issued the following comments on his upcoming Backlash match against Randy Orton on his social media: This was a very pressure filled month. Pressure I put on myself. To perform. To [...] Jun 13 - Edge issued the following comments on his upcoming Backlash match against Randy Orton on his social media: This was a very pressure filled month. Pressure I put on myself. To perform. To [...]

Mick Foley On Why The Undertaker Hasn't Yet Retired

In a recent interview with TalkSport, Mick Foley revealed why The Undertaker hasn't retired from the ring. "I had the perfect goodbye in 2000 at WrestleMania. I had it again with Randy Orton at Bac[...] Jun 13 - In a recent interview with TalkSport, Mick Foley revealed why The Undertaker hasn't retired from the ring. "I had the perfect goodbye in 2000 at WrestleMania. I had it again with Randy Orton at Bac[...]

Nia Jax Reveals Ronda Rousey Was The WWE Superstar Hurting Alexa Bliss

Nia Jax was recently interviewed by talkSPORT, in which she talked about a number of topics including revealing the name of the wrestler who she accused of hurting Alexa Bliss. Below are the highligh[...] Jun 13 - Nia Jax was recently interviewed by talkSPORT, in which she talked about a number of topics including revealing the name of the wrestler who she accused of hurting Alexa Bliss. Below are the highligh[...]

New WWE Intercontinental Champion Crowned On Tonight's SmackDown

The WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament came to a conclusion tonight with AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan fighting it out to become the new champ. Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles had a solid match in [...] Jun 12 - The WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament came to a conclusion tonight with AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan fighting it out to become the new champ. Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles had a solid match in [...]

WATCH: Jeff Hardy Throws Urine In Sheamus’ Face On WWE SmackDown

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus took part in a contract signing on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX and it has people talking. During the segment, Sheamus demanded that Hardy take a urine test to prove his sobri[...] Jun 12 - Jeff Hardy and Sheamus took part in a contract signing on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX and it has people talking. During the segment, Sheamus demanded that Hardy take a urine test to prove his sobri[...]

Paul Heyman Reportedly Disliked By Vince McMahon

As previously reported, Bruce Prichard will be overseeing both Raw and Smackdown now. Paul Heyman was let go from his position as the Executive Director of Monday Night Raw after almost a year in the [...] Jun 12 - As previously reported, Bruce Prichard will be overseeing both Raw and Smackdown now. Paul Heyman was let go from his position as the Executive Director of Monday Night Raw after almost a year in the [...]

EVOLVE Wrestlers Announced For Matches On Tonight's WWE 205 Live

Following recent news that the EVOLVE promotion is struggling financially and rumors it may be sold to WWE, EVOLVE stars will be competing on 205 Live tonight. - Chase Parker & Matt Martel [...] Jun 12 - Following recent news that the EVOLVE promotion is struggling financially and rumors it may be sold to WWE, EVOLVE stars will be competing on 205 Live tonight. - Chase Parker & Matt Martel [...]

Update On Why Chris DeJoseph Was Released From WWE

In an update on the recent release of WWE Creative team member Chris DeJoseph, he was reportedly let go by Vince McMahon last month. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that there was an incid[...] Jun 12 - In an update on the recent release of WWE Creative team member Chris DeJoseph, he was reportedly let go by Vince McMahon last month. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that there was an incid[...]

ROH Planning To Hold Empty Arena Television Shows Soon

ROH is currently in the process of planning their return to television without a live audience, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The promotion is currently airing one-hour profiles of [...] Jun 12 - ROH is currently in the process of planning their return to television without a live audience, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The promotion is currently airing one-hour profiles of [...]

Total Bellas Renewed For Season 6 On E!

The following press release was issued: E! RENEWS “TOTAL BELLAS” FOR A SIXTH SEASON PREMIERING THIS FALLCurrent Season Averaging Nearly 1 Million Total Viewers, Up Nine Percent;Season F[...] Jun 12 - The following press release was issued: E! RENEWS “TOTAL BELLAS” FOR A SIXTH SEASON PREMIERING THIS FALLCurrent Season Averaging Nearly 1 Million Total Viewers, Up Nine Percent;Season F[...]

PHOTO: John Cena and Samoa Joe Training Together In UPW (1999)

FLASHBACK! John Cena and Samoa Joe training together in UPW, 1999 from r/SquaredCircle [...] Jun 12 - FLASHBACK! John Cena and Samoa Joe training together in UPW, 1999 from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Gender of Nikki Bella’s Baby Revealed

During season five finale of Total Bellas last night, Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev announced the gender of their baby, it's a boy! Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan have decided not to find[...] Jun 12 - During season five finale of Total Bellas last night, Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev announced the gender of their baby, it's a boy! Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan have decided not to find[...]

Drew McIntyre Reveals Who He Wants To Face At WWE SummerSlam

Inside The Ropes recently interviewed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He was asked who he'd like to face at SummerSlam and here's how he responded: "I think Orton is the one that has to happen. You kno[...] Jun 12 - Inside The Ropes recently interviewed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He was asked who he'd like to face at SummerSlam and here's how he responded: "I think Orton is the one that has to happen. You kno[...]

Update On Paul Heyman Being Removed As The Executive Director Of Raw

As reported yesterday, Paul Heyman has been removed as the Executive Director of Raw after almost a year and has been replaced by the Executive Director of SmackDown, Bruce Prichard, who will oversee [...] Jun 12 - As reported yesterday, Paul Heyman has been removed as the Executive Director of Raw after almost a year and has been replaced by the Executive Director of SmackDown, Bruce Prichard, who will oversee [...]

Who WWE Considers The Female Locker Room Leader During Becky Lynch’s Absence?

Given Becky Lynch is currently taking time off due to her pregnancy, The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE now considers Charlotte Flair as the replacement of Lynch as the female lockerroom lea[...] Jun 11 - Given Becky Lynch is currently taking time off due to her pregnancy, The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE now considers Charlotte Flair as the replacement of Lynch as the female lockerroom lea[...]

This Week's Viewership For AEW Dynamite and NXT

AEW Dynamite won this week's viewership with 677,000 viewers and finished 14th for the night on cable. WWE NXT drew 673,000 and finished 35th for the night on cable. In terms of key demos... AEW Dyn[...] Jun 11 - AEW Dynamite won this week's viewership with 677,000 viewers and finished 14th for the night on cable. WWE NXT drew 673,000 and finished 35th for the night on cable. In terms of key demos... AEW Dyn[...]