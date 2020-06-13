USA Network Reportedly Not Happy About Paul Heyman’s Creative Removal

As previously reported, Paul Heyman was removed as the Executive Director of Raw and replaced with Bruce Prichard who will now oversee both Raw and SmackDown.

Many feel Prichard will work more in line with Vince McMahon's booking style and many of the younger talent Heyman had been championing might get lost in the mix.

In an update, USA Network is reportedly not happy that McMahon decided to remove Heyman from his position.

Dave Meltzer noted the following on Wrestling Observer Radio.