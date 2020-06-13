WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Edge Comments On His Upcoming Backlash Match Against Randy Orton
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 13, 2020
Edge issued the following comments on his upcoming Backlash match against Randy Orton on his social media:
This was a very pressure filled month. Pressure I put on myself. To perform. To prove to myself I could still perform at the level I want and expect. To give our fan base something to enjoy and talk about. To hopefully give them the same feeling I get watching @brethitmanhart matches. That’s a big task. This is my first pure wrestling match in 9.5 years. After having another neck fusion and my right wrist fused(my “good” hand). At 46 years old. Being billed beforehand The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. During a pandemic. With limited audience. Kinda crazy. Kinda fun. MASSIVE challenge. And if you (think you;)know me? Then you know I live for these challenges. I’d rather be put to this task than leave it to someone else.
As Teddy Roosevelt said; “the man who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” What I can say is that I have poured my full heart and soul into this match. I’ve studied. Didn’t sleep much. Because I care. I care about my work ethic. I care about my body of work. I care about and love this art form more than any other. Nothing else compares. It’s my childhood dreams come true. That’s the why.
Just know that when you watch Backlash, you will see two men, two professionals, two WRESTLERS, giving you EVERYTHING they have on that night. Against my toughest opponent. Against my greatest opponent. “GREATEST MATCH EVER”? All subjective. Can’t worry about it. But I’ll walk away proud knowing it all got left in the ring to tell the story. And hopefully give all of your minds a little break from what’s going on in the world. #Backlash
Jun 13 - WWE issued the following press release confirming the schedule for tomorrow ahead of the Backlash pay-per-view. Get set for WWE Backlash with a full slate of programming surrounding the action-pack[...]
WWE Was Planning A New Women's Tournament This Year WWE was reportedly planning to hold a new women's tournament this year but this has since been nixed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Speculation recently suggested the Mae Young Classic would be ret[...]
Jun 13 - As previously reported, Paul Heyman was removed as the Executive Director of Raw and replaced with Bruce Prichard who will now oversee both Raw and SmackDown. Many feel Prichard will work more in lin[...]
Jun 13 - In a recent interview with TalkSport, Mick Foley revealed why The Undertaker hasn't retired from the ring. "I had the perfect goodbye in 2000 at WrestleMania. I had it again with Randy Orton at Bac[...]
Jun 13 - Nia Jax was recently interviewed by talkSPORT, in which she talked about a number of topics including revealing the name of the wrestler who she accused of hurting Alexa Bliss. Below are the highligh[...]
Jun 12 - The WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament came to a conclusion tonight with AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan fighting it out to become the new champ. Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles had a solid match in [...]
Jun 12 - Jeff Hardy and Sheamus took part in a contract signing on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX and it has people talking. During the segment, Sheamus demanded that Hardy take a urine test to prove his sobri[...]
Paul Heyman Reportedly Disliked By Vince McMahon As previously reported, Bruce Prichard will be overseeing both Raw and Smackdown now. Paul Heyman was let go from his position as the Executive Director of Monday Night Raw after almost a year in the [...]
Jun 12 - Following recent news that the EVOLVE promotion is struggling financially and rumors it may be sold to WWE, EVOLVE stars will be competing on 205 Live tonight. - Chase Parker & Matt Martel [...]
Update On Why Chris DeJoseph Was Released From WWE In an update on the recent release of WWE Creative team member Chris DeJoseph, he was reportedly let go by Vince McMahon last month. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that there was an incid[...]
Jun 12 - ROH is currently in the process of planning their return to television without a live audience, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The promotion is currently airing one-hour profiles of [...]
Total Bellas Renewed For Season 6 On E! The following press release was issued: E! RENEWS “TOTAL BELLAS” FOR A SIXTH SEASON PREMIERING THIS FALLCurrent Season Averaging Nearly 1 Million Total Viewers, Up Nine Percent;Season F[...]
Jun 12 - FLASHBACK! John Cena and Samoa Joe training together in UPW, 1999 from r/SquaredCircle [...]
Gender of Nikki Bella’s Baby Revealed During season five finale of Total Bellas last night, Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev announced the gender of their baby, it's a boy! Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan have decided not to find[...]
Jun 12 - Inside The Ropes recently interviewed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He was asked who he'd like to face at SummerSlam and here's how he responded: "I think Orton is the one that has to happen. You kno[...]
Jun 12 - As reported yesterday, Paul Heyman has been removed as the Executive Director of Raw after almost a year and has been replaced by the Executive Director of SmackDown, Bruce Prichard, who will oversee [...]
Jun 11 - Given Becky Lynch is currently taking time off due to her pregnancy, The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE now considers Charlotte Flair as the replacement of Lynch as the female lockerroom lea[...]
This Week's Viewership For AEW Dynamite and NXT AEW Dynamite won this week's viewership with 677,000 viewers and finished 14th for the night on cable. WWE NXT drew 673,000 and finished 35th for the night on cable. In terms of key demos... AEW Dyn[...]
Bret Hart Announced For Next Week's WWE Backstage WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart will be the special guest for next week’s episode of WWE Backstage. Hart is set to appear following a reply of Survivor Series 1996, which saw Hart face Steve Austin.[...]
Jun 11 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke to metro.co.uk in which he discussed his friendship with The Undertaker and a wild night in which he lost a Rolex watch! Below are the highlights: On havin[...]
Billy Gunn Not Allowed To Use His Full Name In AEW WWE is reportedly not allowing WWE Hall Of Famer Billy Gunn to use his full ring name in AEW. The Wrestling Observer reports this is why he only goes by "Billy" on screen. Billy Gunn filed trademarks[...]
Jun 11 - WWE issued the following statement: “In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, l[...]
Jim Ross Gains New Trademark AEW commentator Jim Ross has gained the rights of a new trademark. Ross took to Twitter to announce he now has the rights to the trademark "The Voice of Wrestling." There’s absolutely[...]
