Mick Foley On Why The Undertaker Hasn't Yet Retired
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 13, 2020
In a recent
interview with TalkSport, Mick Foley revealed why The Undertaker hasn't retired from the ring.
"I had the perfect goodbye in 2000 at WrestleMania. I had it again with Randy Orton at Backlash in 2004. I think people take the financials out of the equation. It’s one thing to say I had the perfect exit, but then you’re like ‘I’m 34, what do I do?’ In my case, I realised wow, I’ve written two best-selling novels. That’s hundreds of hours in solitude, months away from your family on the road promoting the book where you don’t get paid, and then it’s like I could make the same amount of money for a match against Carlito? With the economy falling apart a couple of times and you have half of what you think you have, you owe it to your family sometimes to come back and make a living. So I think the romance is in having the perfect match and the storybook ending, but the reality is we have this skillset that allows us to make a good living, but we can’t make that living without employing that skillset."
Do you think The Undertaker will ever retire?
In a recent interview with TalkSport, Mick Foley revealed why The Undertaker hasn't retired from the ring. "I had the perfect goodbye in 2000 at Wr[...]
