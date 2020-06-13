Nia Jax Reveals Ronda Rousey Was The WWE Superstar Hurting Alexa Bliss

Nia Jax was recently interviewed by talkSPORT, in which she talked about a number of topics including revealing the name of the wrestler who she accused of hurting Alexa Bliss.

Below are the highlights:

On how her Men’s Royal Rumble appearance came up:

“The Royal Rumble was incredible. I don’t know if anybody knows this but I didn’t even know [I was going in the men’s Rumble] until the show started. I was preparing for the women’s Royal Rumble and we were rehearsing in the ring and whatnot and somebody said ‘Johnny Ace needs to talk to you’ and then I couldn’t find Johnny. Then it was ‘Vince needs to talk to you’ and I couldn’t find Vince and so it was a crazy day. And I’m thinking ‘Oh gosh, what did I do? I must be in trouble!’ so I just keep going and rehearsing. Doors are opening, shows starting and we’re all getting ready and then finally Johnny Ace finds me. And he’s like ‘Nia, you know you’re in the men’s Rumble, right?’ and I was like ‘What?! No! You’re kidding, right?’” He goes ‘Yeah, you’re in the men’s Rumble, Vince likes the idea. You’re in it.’ So I was just like wait, what? I don’t even know what’s going on, the women’s Rumble was earlier in the night. He was like ‘Yeah you’re in a spot with Randy [Orton], Rey [Mysterio], Dolph [Ziggler] and you’re doing something with R-Truth. Go worry about the women’s match and we’ll figure out the men’s match after you’re done. Come straight here.’ It’s crazy! So I had to remember what I was doing for the women’s match, then go in a room with Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, Andrade and Rey Mysterio and we’re all just going over what I’m going to do. It was so incredible – they were so giving and so amazing. Getting there and getting into the ring, the crowd was just so loud and insane – it was an unbelievable experience. I still get chills thinking about it, I feel like that’s the highlight of my career so far.” On the spot she did with Dean Ambrose: “I did get into something with Dean. We had a stare down and then I hit him in the back. I was super excited because Dean – Jon, whatever we’re going to call him right now – he’s such a cool dude. He and I had a conversation before that staredown and he was like ‘yeah, this will be cool. This will be great.’ Being his Dean Ambrose self. I don’t know what exactly happened. I know we were advertised to be in a match at a live event but I wasn’t really given anymore information and when I turned up to that live event, that wasn’t what was booked. Would have been cool, though.”

On the wrestler who she said hurt Alexa Bliss:

“Yes, it was Ronda [Rousey]. I do not think she took liberties, I think things happen. And Alexa is very strong, she’s so strong willed and she doesn’t want to give up. She never wants to be told she can’t do something. So, for me personally, being such a close friend and seeing that she was trying to fight through this, I felt the need to stand up for her because she wasn’t going to do it for herself. In her mind, she thought she was doing something right, but I knew it wasn’t going to help her in the long run. We do have a really strong bond and on the flipside, working with Ronda, I always enjoyed working with her. She came in to the scene and she really didn’t get the proper WWE training that I was able to get at the Performance Center. So she had to learn things on the fly and her instinct is MMA/UFC fighting, so her instinct is to go somewhere different than where our instincts tell us where to go in the ring if that makes sense. And me being somebody who is little bit bigger and a lot stronger than Alexa – not a little bit [laughs], a lot bigger and stronger than Alexa – I definitely knew I’d be able to handle working with Ronda a lot easier than somebody like Alexa just because I can deal with somebody who is stronger a little better than her, let’s just put it that way.”

On her upcoming match with Asuka at Backlash: