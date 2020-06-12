Update On Why Chris DeJoseph Was Released From WWE

In an update on the recent release of WWE Creative team member Chris DeJoseph, he was reportedly let go by Vince McMahon last month.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that there was an incident during a Zoom conference call with Stan Stansky, (Senior Vice President of Creative Services) and Kevin Moore (Senior Vice President of E-Commerce and Venue Merchandise).

The report notes, "Essentially he said things that he shouldn’t have and according to some versions came off to them in a bad way, and Vince McMahon found out and that was it."

There is yet no word on what he said.

Prior to his release DeJoseph was working as the Lead Writer and Producer for WWE SmackDown.