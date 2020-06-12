Total Bellas Renewed For Season 6 On E!

The following press release was issued:

E! RENEWS “TOTAL BELLAS” FOR A SIXTH SEASON PREMIERING THIS FALL

Current Season Averaging Nearly 1 Million Total Viewers, Up Nine Percent;

Season Five Finale Airs Tonight at 9PM ET/PT

E!’s hit series “Total Bellas,” following the lives of WWE® Superstars, New York Times best-selling authors and entrepreneurs Nikki Bella® and Brie Bella®, has been renewed for a sixth season premiering later this fall.

The current fifth season of “Total Bellas” is averaging nearly 1 million total viewers, 604,000 P18-49 and 443,000 W18-49, up 10 percent, seven percent and 14 percent, respectively, from the prior season. This marks the highest-rated season among all key demos in two years. On Thursdays, the series consistently ranked among the Top 10 programs in primetime across ad-supported cable networks among W18-49, P18-34, and W18-34.

Season five of the docuseries, concluding TONIGHT at 9pm ET/PT, featured several milestones in the sisters’ lives, including Nikki and Artem’s romantic French engagement and the twins finding out they’re both expecting and due within weeks of each other.

The upcoming season will highlight the expansion of their families with the birth of their babies as Nikki navigates the joys of parenthood for the first time and Brie continues her journey of motherhood, now as a mom of two.

“Total Bellas” is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Andrea Metz and Farnaz Farjam Chazan serving as Executive Producers for Bunim/Murray Productions and Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser serving as Executive Producers for WWE. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella also serve as Executive Producers.

Source: Nielsen, L7, excludes repeats and specials, comparison is S5 thru ep. 507 vs. S4 thru ep. 407; rankers based on Thursday Primetime, excl sports and programs with under 3 telecasts, 2020 thru 5/17; VOD performance reflective of dMVPD, STB, and TVE; Total Audience = L+14 across all platforms