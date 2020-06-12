» More News From This Feed

PHOTO: John Cena and Samoa Joe Training Together In UPW (1999)

FLASHBACK! John Cena and Samoa Joe training together in UPW, 1999 from r/SquaredCircle [...] Jun 12 - FLASHBACK! John Cena and Samoa Joe training together in UPW, 1999 from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Gender of Nikki Bella’s Baby Revealed

During season five finale of Total Bellas last night, Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev announced the gender of their baby, it's a boy! Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan have decided not to find[...] Jun 12 - During season five finale of Total Bellas last night, Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev announced the gender of their baby, it's a boy! Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan have decided not to find[...]

Drew McIntyre Reveals Who He Wants To Face At WWE SummerSlam

Inside The Ropes recently interviewed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He was asked who he'd like to face at SummerSlam and here's how he responded: "I think Orton is the one that has to happen. You kno[...] Jun 12 - Inside The Ropes recently interviewed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He was asked who he'd like to face at SummerSlam and here's how he responded: "I think Orton is the one that has to happen. You kno[...]

Update On Paul Heyman Being Removed As The Executive Director Of Raw

As reported yesterday, Paul Heyman has been removed as the Executive Director of Raw after almost a year and has been replaced by the Executive Director of SmackDown, Bruce Prichard, who will oversee [...] Jun 12 - As reported yesterday, Paul Heyman has been removed as the Executive Director of Raw after almost a year and has been replaced by the Executive Director of SmackDown, Bruce Prichard, who will oversee [...]

Who WWE Considers The Female Locker Room Leader During Becky Lynch’s Absence?

Given Becky Lynch is currently taking time off due to her pregnancy, The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE now considers Charlotte Flair as the replacement of Lynch as the female lockerroom lea[...] Jun 11 - Given Becky Lynch is currently taking time off due to her pregnancy, The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE now considers Charlotte Flair as the replacement of Lynch as the female lockerroom lea[...]

This Week's Viewership For AEW Dynamite and NXT

AEW Dynamite won this week's viewership with 677,000 viewers and finished 14th for the night on cable. WWE NXT drew 673,000 and finished 35th for the night on cable. In terms of key demos... AEW Dyn[...] Jun 11 - AEW Dynamite won this week's viewership with 677,000 viewers and finished 14th for the night on cable. WWE NXT drew 673,000 and finished 35th for the night on cable. In terms of key demos... AEW Dyn[...]

Bret Hart Announced For Next Week's WWE Backstage

WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart will be the special guest for next week’s episode of WWE Backstage. Hart is set to appear following a reply of Survivor Series 1996, which saw Hart face Steve Austin.[...] Jun 11 - WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart will be the special guest for next week’s episode of WWE Backstage. Hart is set to appear following a reply of Survivor Series 1996, which saw Hart face Steve Austin.[...]

Ric Flair Recalls Losing A Rolex During Wild Night Out With The Undertaker

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke to metro.co.uk in which he discussed his friendship with The Undertaker and a wild night in which he lost a Rolex watch! Below are the highlights: On havin[...] Jun 11 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke to metro.co.uk in which he discussed his friendship with The Undertaker and a wild night in which he lost a Rolex watch! Below are the highlights: On havin[...]

Billy Gunn Not Allowed To Use His Full Name In AEW

WWE is reportedly not allowing WWE Hall Of Famer Billy Gunn to use his full ring name in AEW. The Wrestling Observer reports this is why he only goes by "Billy" on screen. Billy Gunn filed trademarks[...] Jun 11 - WWE is reportedly not allowing WWE Hall Of Famer Billy Gunn to use his full ring name in AEW. The Wrestling Observer reports this is why he only goes by "Billy" on screen. Billy Gunn filed trademarks[...]

Paul Heyman Removed As Executive Director of WWE Raw

WWE issued the following statement: “In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, l[...] Jun 11 - WWE issued the following statement: “In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, l[...]

Jim Ross Gains New Trademark

AEW commentator Jim Ross has gained the rights of a new trademark. Ross took to Twitter to announce he now has the rights to the trademark "The Voice of Wrestling." There’s absolutely[...] Jun 11 - AEW commentator Jim Ross has gained the rights of a new trademark. Ross took to Twitter to announce he now has the rights to the trademark "The Voice of Wrestling." There’s absolutely[...]

Segment Announced For This Friday’s Smackdown

The upcoming episode of Friday Night Smackdown will feature an in-ring segment involving Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. The two are set to sign the contract for their match at Backlash, but before sig[...] Jun 11 - The upcoming episode of Friday Night Smackdown will feature an in-ring segment involving Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. The two are set to sign the contract for their match at Backlash, but before sig[...]

Stephanie McMahon On WWE Addressing Racial Inequality

WWE like many other companies are vowing to take a stand when it comes to racial inequality. During an interview with The Female Quotient, Stephanie McMahon discussed how WWE is addressing the [...] Jun 11 - WWE like many other companies are vowing to take a stand when it comes to racial inequality. During an interview with The Female Quotient, Stephanie McMahon discussed how WWE is addressing the [...]

AJ Styles On Having No Respect For CM Punk

A war of words has broken out between AJ Styles and CM Punk. Their real-life feud began when Punk called out Styles for not speaking up about racism following the death of George Floyd. [...] Jun 11 - A war of words has broken out between AJ Styles and CM Punk. Their real-life feud began when Punk called out Styles for not speaking up about racism following the death of George Floyd. [...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (6/10/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *The Undisputed Era comes to the ring to open the show, with NXT Champion Adam Cole saying that while Velveteen Dream proved that whi[...] Jun 10 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *The Undisputed Era comes to the ring to open the show, with NXT Champion Adam Cole saying that while Velveteen Dream proved that whi[...]

New Championship Match Announced For AEW Fyter Fest

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event, “The American Nightmare” Cody will defend the All Elite Wrestlin[...] Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event, “The American Nightmare” Cody will defend the All Elite Wrestlin[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (6/10/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *FTR def. The Butcher & The Blade. Following the match, The Young Bucks come to the ring and thank them for helping them two[...] Jun 10 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *FTR def. The Butcher & The Blade. Following the match, The Young Bucks come to the ring and thank them for helping them two[...]

WWE NXT: WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship To Be Defended On Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship will be defended. The titles will be defended by the[...] Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship will be defended. The titles will be defended by the[...]

WWE NXT: El Hijo Del Fantasma Unmasks, Reveals New Identity & Faction

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo Del Fantasma surprisingly unmasked and revealed not only a brand new identity, but also a new faction as well. [...] Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo Del Fantasma surprisingly unmasked and revealed not only a brand new identity, but also a new faction as well. [...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Billy Gunn (with Austin Gunn) vs. MJF (with Wardlow) *AEW World Tag Team Champion[...] Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Billy Gunn (with Austin Gunn) vs. MJF (with Wardlow) *AEW World Tag Team Champion[...]

WWE NXT: Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the NXT Tag Team Championship will be defended, as Imperium’s Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel wil[...] Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the NXT Tag Team Championship will be defended, as Imperium’s Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel wil[...]

AEW Dynamite: Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship will be on the line, as Kenny Omega and [...] Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship will be on the line, as Kenny Omega and [...]

Matt Riddle Says Brock Lesnar Misunderstood His Retirement Comments

NXT superstar Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by the Hindustan Times and was asked about comments he made about wanting to "retire" Brock Lesnar and criticizing former Universal champion Bill Gol[...] Jun 10 - NXT superstar Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by the Hindustan Times and was asked about comments he made about wanting to "retire" Brock Lesnar and criticizing former Universal champion Bill Gol[...]

Shawn Michaels Reportedly Involved In Heated Argument With WWE Producer

Shawn Michaels was reportedly involved in a heated backstage debate at NXT Takeover: In Your House with another producer on Sunday, according to Fightful. Michaels was reportedly arguing about ongoin[...] Jun 10 - Shawn Michaels was reportedly involved in a heated backstage debate at NXT Takeover: In Your House with another producer on Sunday, according to Fightful. Michaels was reportedly arguing about ongoin[...]