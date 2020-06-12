Drew McIntyre Reveals Who He Wants To Face At WWE SummerSlam

Inside The Ropes recently interviewed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He was asked who he'd like to face at SummerSlam and here's how he responded:

"I think Orton is the one that has to happen. You know right now we're in the position where we're building a lot of people, including myself, and myself and Lashley together I think we'll be able to help each other with MVP bring each other up, establishing each other as I'm on the rise establishing myself as Champion and what my legacy is going to be but someone like an Orton is someone who can make me work up, really learn from, he's obviously an established name, people tune in saying hey there's Randy Orton. If they've never seen me before or remember me from the past they're gonna go 'ooh who's this guy?' and he's gonna help tell that story and really establish me as a top, top player. I think basically Randy Orton is my Joker."

Who do you think Drew McIntyre should face at SummerSlam 2020?