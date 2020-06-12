Update On Paul Heyman Being Removed As The Executive Director Of Raw

As reported yesterday, Paul Heyman has been removed as the Executive Director of Raw after almost a year and has been replaced by the Executive Director of SmackDown, Bruce Prichard, who will oversee both the red and blue brand.

Both Raw and SmackDown creative teams will be led by Prichard.

Below is WWE’s statement which was released yesterday:

“In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from RAW and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer.”

In an update as to why Heyman was removed from his position, WrestleVotes is reporting Raw lacked direction and has been a mess lately with edits to the showing being made right up until the point of air. PWInsider is also reporting that Vince McMahon has been "very upset" and openly "frustrated" the state of his flagship brand of late.