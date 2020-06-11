Ric Flair Recalls Losing A Rolex During Wild Night Out With The Undertaker

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke to metro.co.uk in which he discussed his friendship with The Undertaker and a wild night in which he lost a Rolex watch!

Below are the highlights:

On having fun with The Undertaker:

“I’ll shoot him a text and joke around. We didn’t hang around every day but when we’re together know we have fun! [laughs] He knew how to get the best out of me! He runs from me now because he knows! I lost a Rolex with Taker one night [laughs]. ‘Oh God, Horace Grant with the Bulls – every time I see that Last Dance field. Horace has got a brother Harvey who plays for the Bullets. We and Taker and Harvey Grant were out one night – and I lost a Rolex, which is a whole different part of the story [laughs]. Trying to hang with him and that Jack Daniels man, it’s tough. We’ve had so much fun!”

On Friendship with Undertaker: