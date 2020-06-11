WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Paul Heyman Removed As Executive Director of WWE Raw
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 11, 2020
WWE issued the following statement:
“In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer.”
Heyman was appointed as the Executive Director of Raw in June 2019.
https://wrestlr.me/63613/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jun 11
Jun 11 - Given Becky Lynch is currently taking time off due to her pregnancy, The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE now considers Charlotte Flair as the[...]
Jun 11
Jun 11 - AEW Dynamite won this week's viewership with 677,000 viewers and finished 14th for the night on cable. WWE NXT drew 673,000 and finished 35th for the [...]
Jun 11
Jun 11 - WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart will be the special guest for next week’s episode of WWE Backstage. Hart is set to appear following a reply of Survi[...]
Jun 11
Jun 11 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke to metro.co.uk in which he discussed his friendship with The Undertaker and a wild night in which he lost a[...]
Jun 11
Jun 11 - WWE is reportedly not allowing WWE Hall Of Famer Billy Gunn to use his full ring name in AEW. The Wrestling Observer reports this is why he only goes[...]
Jun 11
Jun 11 - WWE issued the following statement: “In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated b[...]
Jun 11 Jim Ross Gains New Trademark AEW commentator Jim Ross has gained the rights of a new trademark. Ross took to Twitter to announce he now has the rights to the trademark "The Voice [...]
Jun 11 - AEW commentator Jim Ross has gained the rights of a new trademark. Ross took to Twitter to announce he now has the rights to the trademark "The Voice [...]
Jun 11
Jun 11 - The upcoming episode of Friday Night Smackdown will feature an in-ring segment involving Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. The two are set to sign the co[...]
Jun 11
Jun 11 - WWE like many other companies are vowing to take a stand when it comes to racial inequality. During an interview with The Female Quotient, Step[...]
Jun 11
Jun 11 - A war of words has broken out between AJ Styles and CM Punk. Their real-life feud began when Punk called out Styles for not speaking up about r[...]
Jun 10 WWE NXT Quick Results (6/10/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *The Undisputed Era comes to the ring to open the show, with NXT Champion Adam Cole[...]
Jun 10 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *The Undisputed Era comes to the ring to open the show, with NXT Champion Adam Cole[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event, “The American Nightm[...]
Jun 10 AEW Dynamite Quick Results (6/10/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *FTR def. The Butcher & The Blade. Following the match, The Young Bucks co[...]
Jun 10 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *FTR def. The Butcher & The Blade. Following the match, The Young Bucks co[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship wil[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo Del Fantasma surprisingly unmasked and revealed not only a bra[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Billy Gunn (with Austin Gunn) vs[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the NXT Tag Team Championship will be defended, as Impe[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Cha[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - NXT superstar Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by the Hindustan Times and was asked about comments he made about wanting to "retire" Brock Lesnar [...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - Shawn Michaels was reportedly involved in a heated backstage debate at NXT Takeover: In Your House with another producer on Sunday, according to Fight[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - WWE today announced the following: Randy Orton is preparing for what might very well be The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Bac[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new event policy to help prevent COVID transmission at their upcoming even[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - John Cena has announced he's matched BTS Army's $1 million donation to the Black Lives Matter Foundation. The donation is made up of a $3 million don[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, Arn Anderson was asked if he has ever seen Vince McMahon sign autographs or take pictures with fans. Here i[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - WWE has released a bonus clip from Ric Flair’s WWE 24 documentary on their YouTube channel, Triple H in which revealed that Vince McMahon kept t[...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π