Paul Heyman Removed As Executive Director of WWE Raw

Heyman was appointed as the Executive Director of Raw in June 2019.

“In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer.”

Who WWE Considers The Female Locker Room Leader During Becky Lynch’s Absence?

Given Becky Lynch is currently taking time off due to her pregnancy, The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE now considers Charlotte Flair as the[...] Jun 11 - Given Becky Lynch is currently taking time off due to her pregnancy, The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE now considers Charlotte Flair as the[...]

This Week's Viewership For AEW Dynamite and NXT

AEW Dynamite won this week's viewership with 677,000 viewers and finished 14th for the night on cable. WWE NXT drew 673,000 and finished 35th for the [...] Jun 11 - AEW Dynamite won this week's viewership with 677,000 viewers and finished 14th for the night on cable. WWE NXT drew 673,000 and finished 35th for the [...]

Bret Hart Announced For Next Week's WWE Backstage

WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart will be the special guest for next week’s episode of WWE Backstage. Hart is set to appear following a reply of Survi[...] Jun 11 - WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart will be the special guest for next week’s episode of WWE Backstage. Hart is set to appear following a reply of Survi[...]

Ric Flair Recalls Losing A Rolex During Wild Night Out With The Undertaker

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke to metro.co.uk in which he discussed his friendship with The Undertaker and a wild night in which he lost a[...] Jun 11 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke to metro.co.uk in which he discussed his friendship with The Undertaker and a wild night in which he lost a[...]

Billy Gunn Not Allowed To Use His Full Name In AEW

WWE is reportedly not allowing WWE Hall Of Famer Billy Gunn to use his full ring name in AEW. The Wrestling Observer reports this is why he only goes[...] Jun 11 - WWE is reportedly not allowing WWE Hall Of Famer Billy Gunn to use his full ring name in AEW. The Wrestling Observer reports this is why he only goes[...]

Paul Heyman Removed As Executive Director of WWE Raw

WWE issued the following statement: “In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated b[...] Jun 11 - WWE issued the following statement: “In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated b[...]

Jim Ross Gains New Trademark

AEW commentator Jim Ross has gained the rights of a new trademark. Ross took to Twitter to announce he now has the rights to the trademark "The Voice [...] Jun 11 - AEW commentator Jim Ross has gained the rights of a new trademark. Ross took to Twitter to announce he now has the rights to the trademark "The Voice [...]

Segment Announced For This Friday’s Smackdown

The upcoming episode of Friday Night Smackdown will feature an in-ring segment involving Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. The two are set to sign the co[...] Jun 11 - The upcoming episode of Friday Night Smackdown will feature an in-ring segment involving Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. The two are set to sign the co[...]

Stephanie McMahon On WWE Addressing Racial Inequality

WWE like many other companies are vowing to take a stand when it comes to racial inequality. During an interview with The Female Quotient, Step[...] Jun 11 - WWE like many other companies are vowing to take a stand when it comes to racial inequality. During an interview with The Female Quotient, Step[...]

AJ Styles On Having No Respect For CM Punk

A war of words has broken out between AJ Styles and CM Punk. Their real-life feud began when Punk called out Styles for not speaking up about r[...] Jun 11 - A war of words has broken out between AJ Styles and CM Punk. Their real-life feud began when Punk called out Styles for not speaking up about r[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (6/10/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *The Undisputed Era comes to the ring to open the show, with NXT Champion Adam Cole[...] Jun 10 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *The Undisputed Era comes to the ring to open the show, with NXT Champion Adam Cole[...]

New Championship Match Announced For AEW Fyter Fest

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event, “The American Nightm[...] Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event, “The American Nightm[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (6/10/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *FTR def. The Butcher & The Blade. Following the match, The Young Bucks co[...] Jun 10 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *FTR def. The Butcher & The Blade. Following the match, The Young Bucks co[...]

WWE NXT: WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship To Be Defended On Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship wil[...] Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship wil[...]

WWE NXT: El Hijo Del Fantasma Unmasks, Reveals New Identity & Faction

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo Del Fantasma surprisingly unmasked and revealed not only a bra[...] Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo Del Fantasma surprisingly unmasked and revealed not only a bra[...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Billy Gunn (with Austin Gunn) vs[...] Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Billy Gunn (with Austin Gunn) vs[...]

WWE NXT: Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the NXT Tag Team Championship will be defended, as Impe[...] Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the NXT Tag Team Championship will be defended, as Impe[...]

AEW Dynamite: Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Cha[...] Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Cha[...]

Matt Riddle Says Brock Lesnar Misunderstood His Retirement Comments

NXT superstar Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by the Hindustan Times and was asked about comments he made about wanting to "retire" Brock Lesnar [...] Jun 10 - NXT superstar Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by the Hindustan Times and was asked about comments he made about wanting to "retire" Brock Lesnar [...]

Shawn Michaels Reportedly Involved In Heated Argument With WWE Producer

Shawn Michaels was reportedly involved in a heated backstage debate at NXT Takeover: In Your House with another producer on Sunday, according to Fight[...] Jun 10 - Shawn Michaels was reportedly involved in a heated backstage debate at NXT Takeover: In Your House with another producer on Sunday, according to Fight[...]

WWE Announces Guest For This Week’s WWE After The Bell Podcast

WWE today announced the following: Randy Orton is preparing for what might very well be The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Bac[...] Jun 10 - WWE today announced the following: Randy Orton is preparing for what might very well be The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Bac[...]

NJPW Announces New COVID Guidelines For Upcoming Events

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new event policy to help prevent COVID transmission at their upcoming even[...] Jun 10 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new event policy to help prevent COVID transmission at their upcoming even[...]

John Cena Donates $1 Million To Black Lives Matter

John Cena has announced he's matched BTS Army's $1 million donation to the Black Lives Matter Foundation. The donation is made up of a $3 million don[...] Jun 10 - John Cena has announced he's matched BTS Army's $1 million donation to the Black Lives Matter Foundation. The donation is made up of a $3 million don[...]

Arn Anderson Reveals A Day In The Life of Vince McMahon

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Arn Anderson was asked if he has ever seen Vince McMahon sign autographs or take pictures with fans. Here i[...] Jun 10 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, Arn Anderson was asked if he has ever seen Vince McMahon sign autographs or take pictures with fans. Here i[...]