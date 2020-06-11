WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Segment Announced For This Friday’s Smackdown
Posted By: Carol Cassada on Jun 11, 2020
The upcoming episode of Friday Night Smackdown will feature an in-ring segment involving Sheamus and Jeff Hardy.
The two are set to sign the contract for their match at Backlash, but before signing the contract Hardy must pass a urine test.
