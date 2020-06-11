Stephanie McMahon On WWE Addressing Racial Inequality

WWE like many other companies are vowing to take a stand when it comes to racial inequality.

During an interview with The Female Quotient, Stephanie McMahon discussed how WWE is addressing the issue.

Here’s why she said:

On what WWE is doing to address the issue:

“Well you know, it’s not enough to just put out a statement and say you’re going to do something. So we’ve actually been doing any number of things across multiple sectors. So from employees, we’re looking at different types of training and resources and platforms to really encourage our employees to speak, and to let them know that they are heard. And of course, any action items that come out of that. We’re also looking to partner with a few different organizations to really make sure that we’re able to amplify and use out platforms in the best way possible — education, I think to me at this moment, being primary. So we’re, you know, I’m not ready to make some kind of formal announcement yet, but we’re getting further down the pike in something I think will be very meaningful hopefully for our entire community. For the WWE community and larger than that. Because it is not enough to just say ‘Oh yeah, I take a stand.’ You have to prove it. And that’s something that I believe in wholeheartedly.”