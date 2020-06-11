WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Stephanie McMahon On WWE Addressing Racial Inequality

Posted By: Carol Cassada on Jun 11, 2020

Stephanie McMahon On WWE Addressing Racial Inequality

WWE like many other companies are vowing to take a stand when it comes to racial inequality. 

During an interview with The Female Quotient, Stephanie McMahon discussed how WWE is addressing the issue. 

Here’s why she said: 

On what WWE is doing to address the issue:

“Well you know, it’s not enough to just put out a statement and say you’re going to do something. So we’ve actually been doing any number of things across multiple sectors. So from employees, we’re looking at different types of training and resources and platforms to really encourage our employees to speak, and to let them know that they are heard. And of course, any action items that come out of that. We’re also looking to partner with a few different organizations to really make sure that we’re able to amplify and use out platforms in the best way possible — education, I think to me at this moment, being primary. So we’re, you know, I’m not ready to make some kind of formal announcement yet, but we’re getting further down the pike in something I think will be very meaningful hopefully for our entire community. For the WWE community and larger than that. Because it is not enough to just say ‘Oh yeah, I take a stand.’ You have to prove it. And that’s something that I believe in wholeheartedly.”

 

Source: The Female Quotient

Tags: #wwe #stephanie mcmahon
https://wrestlr.me/63610/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jun 11
Jim Ross Gains New Trademark
AEW commentator Jim Ross has gained the rights of a new trademark. Ross took to Twitter to announce he now has the rights to the trademark "The Voice [...]
Jun 11 - AEW commentator Jim Ross has gained the rights of a new trademark. Ross took to Twitter to announce he now has the rights to the trademark "The Voice [...]
Jun 11
Segment Announced For This Friday’s Smackdown
The upcoming episode of Friday Night Smackdown will feature an in-ring segment involving Sheamus and Jeff Hardy.  The two are set to sign the co[...]
Jun 11 - The upcoming episode of Friday Night Smackdown will feature an in-ring segment involving Sheamus and Jeff Hardy.  The two are set to sign the co[...]
Jun 11
Stephanie McMahon On WWE Addressing Racial Inequality
WWE like many other companies are vowing to take a stand when it comes to racial inequality.  During an interview with The Female Quotient, Step[...]
Jun 11 - WWE like many other companies are vowing to take a stand when it comes to racial inequality.  During an interview with The Female Quotient, Step[...]
Jun 11
AJ Styles On Having No Respect For CM Punk
A war of words has broken out between AJ Styles and CM Punk.  Their real-life feud began when Punk called out Styles for not speaking up about r[...]
Jun 11 - A war of words has broken out between AJ Styles and CM Punk.  Their real-life feud began when Punk called out Styles for not speaking up about r[...]
Jun 10
WWE NXT Quick Results (6/10/20)
Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *The Undisputed Era comes to the ring to open the show, with NXT Champion Adam Cole[...]
Jun 10 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *The Undisputed Era comes to the ring to open the show, with NXT Champion Adam Cole[...]
Jun 10
New Championship Match Announced For AEW Fyter Fest
On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event, “The American Nightm[...]
Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event, “The American Nightm[...]

Jun 10
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (6/10/20)
Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *FTR def. The Butcher & The Blade. Following the match, The Young Bucks co[...]
Jun 10 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *FTR def. The Butcher & The Blade. Following the match, The Young Bucks co[...]
Jun 10
WWE NXT: WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship To Be Defended On Next Week’s Broadcast
On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship wil[...]
Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship wil[...]
Jun 10
WWE NXT: El Hijo Del Fantasma Unmasks, Reveals New Identity & Faction
On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo Del Fantasma surprisingly unmasked and revealed not only a bra[...]
Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo Del Fantasma surprisingly unmasked and revealed not only a bra[...]
Jun 10
AEW Dynamite: Matches Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast
On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Billy Gunn (with Austin Gunn) vs[...]
Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *Billy Gunn (with Austin Gunn) vs[...]
Jun 10
WWE NXT: Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast
On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the NXT Tag Team Championship will be defended, as Impe[...]
Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, the NXT Tag Team Championship will be defended, as Impe[...]

Jun 10
AEW Dynamite: Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast
On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Cha[...]
Jun 10 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Cha[...]
Jun 10
Matt Riddle Says Brock Lesnar Misunderstood His Retirement Comments
NXT superstar Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by the Hindustan Times and was asked about comments he made about wanting to "retire" Brock Lesnar [...]
Jun 10 - NXT superstar Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by the Hindustan Times and was asked about comments he made about wanting to "retire" Brock Lesnar [...]
Jun 10
Shawn Michaels Reportedly Involved In Heated Argument With WWE Producer
Shawn Michaels was reportedly involved in a heated backstage debate at NXT Takeover: In Your House with another producer on Sunday, according to Fight[...]
Jun 10 - Shawn Michaels was reportedly involved in a heated backstage debate at NXT Takeover: In Your House with another producer on Sunday, according to Fight[...]
Jun 10
WWE Announces Guest For This Week’s WWE After The Bell Podcast
WWE today announced the following: Randy Orton is preparing for what might very well be The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Bac[...]
Jun 10 - WWE today announced the following: Randy Orton is preparing for what might very well be The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Bac[...]
Jun 10
NJPW Announces New COVID Guidelines For Upcoming Events
New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new event policy to help prevent COVID transmission at their upcoming even[...]
Jun 10 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their new event policy to help prevent COVID transmission at their upcoming even[...]
Jun 10
John Cena Donates $1 Million To Black Lives Matter
John Cena has announced he's matched BTS Army's $1 million donation to the Black Lives Matter Foundation. The donation is made up of a $3 million don[...]
Jun 10 - John Cena has announced he's matched BTS Army's $1 million donation to the Black Lives Matter Foundation. The donation is made up of a $3 million don[...]
Jun 10
Arn Anderson Reveals A Day In The Life of Vince McMahon
On the most recent episode of his podcast, Arn Anderson was asked if he has ever seen Vince McMahon sign autographs or take pictures with fans. Here i[...]
Jun 10 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, Arn Anderson was asked if he has ever seen Vince McMahon sign autographs or take pictures with fans. Here i[...]
Jun 10
Triple H Reveals His 'Worst Moment Ever' In WWE
WWE has released a bonus clip from Ric Flair’s WWE 24 documentary on their YouTube channel, Triple H in which revealed that Vince McMahon kept t[...]
Jun 10 - WWE has released a bonus clip from Ric Flair’s WWE 24 documentary on their YouTube channel, Triple H in which revealed that Vince McMahon kept t[...]
Jun 10
Wrestling Legend Mr. Wrestling II Passes Away
We sadness we report the legendary Mr. Wrestling II (John Walker) has passed away at the age of 85. He is best known for his time with Championship Wr[...]
Jun 10 - We sadness we report the legendary Mr. Wrestling II (John Walker) has passed away at the age of 85. He is best known for his time with Championship Wr[...]
Jun 09
Booker T Says Impact Wrestling Might be Back In The Wrestling Game Soon
Booker T recently talked about Impact Wrestling teasing appearances by recently released WWE Superstars in a Slammiversary promo. The WWE Hall Of Fame[...]
Jun 09 - Booker T recently talked about Impact Wrestling teasing appearances by recently released WWE Superstars in a Slammiversary promo. The WWE Hall Of Fame[...]
Jun 09
Major League Wrestling Signs Streaming Deal With DAZN In U.S.
F4Wonline is reporting that Major League Wrestling has signed a deal with the United States version of DAZN. MLW President Court Bauer has recently be[...]
Jun 09 - F4Wonline is reporting that Major League Wrestling has signed a deal with the United States version of DAZN. MLW President Court Bauer has recently be[...]
Jun 09
PHOTO: Darby Allin Hangs Out With Tony Hawk
Darby Allin hanging with Tony Hawk from r/SquaredCircle [...]
Jun 09 - Darby Allin hanging with Tony Hawk from r/SquaredCircle [...]
Jun 09
Sasha Banks Reacts To Appearing On This Week’s Raw
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks didn't seem too impressed with her time on this week’s Raw. The SmackDown Superstar posted the f[...]
Jun 09 - WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks didn't seem too impressed with her time on this week’s Raw. The SmackDown Superstar posted the f[...]
Jun 09
Backstage News On Edge vs. Randy Orton At WWE Backlash 2020 (Spoiler)
WWE has already taped ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ between Edge and Randy Orton which will air next Sunday at the Backlash pay-per-[...]
Jun 09 - WWE has already taped ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ between Edge and Randy Orton which will air next Sunday at the Backlash pay-per-[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π