AJ Styles On Having No Respect For CM Punk
Posted By: Carol Cassada on Jun 11, 2020
A war of words has broken out between AJ Styles and CM Punk.
Their real-life feud began when Punk called out Styles for not speaking up about racism following the death of George Floyd.
During an interview with The Times of India, Styles discussed Punk’s recent remarks.
Here’s what he had to say:
On what CM Punk said about him:
”I will not react at all coming from a guy like that I don’t any respect anyway. It doesn’t really matter. Look, my job as a performer is to perform and get the mind off all the things that have happened throughout the world. I am not going to react to people saying ridiculous and stupid things.”
