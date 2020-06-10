WWE NXT Quick Results (6/10/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT:

*The Undisputed Era comes to the ring to open the show, with NXT Champion Adam Cole saying that while Velveteen Dream proved that while he was one of the best at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, no one believed that he would become the new champion. Cole then says that no one in either NXT or WWE will be able to take the NXT Championship away from him. He then hypes his match against Dexter Lumis, calling him a freak, psychotic, and crazy. Roderick Strong claims to keep seeing Lumis in the crowd, but none of the other members can. As they leave the ring, Lumis is indeed spotted in the crowd.

*Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae def. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee & Mia Yim in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

*Cameron Grimes is interviewed backstage about his match with Finn Balor. Damian Priest interrupts and Grimes begins talking about how Priest almost defeated Balor at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, which causes Priest to attack Grimes.

*Indus Sher (with Malcolm Bivens) def. Mike Delbrey & Mike Reed.

*Backstage, referee Drake Wuertz is seen speaking with General Manager William Regal via video conferencing, stating that Cameron Grimes claims he cannot compete against Finn Balor tonight due to believing he has a broken jaw from being attacked by Damian Priest. Regal tells Wuertz to take him to Grimes so he himself can speak to him. Grimes is then seen speaking to two women as Wuertz walks up to him with Regal still on video. Regal chastises Grimes for faking having a broken jaw and says that he will still compete against Balor.

*Rhea Ripley is interviewed backstage about her loss at NXT TakeOver: In Your House before she is interrupted by Robert Stone. Stone invites her to become part of the Robert Stone Brand, claiming that together, they can make it bigger and better than ever. Ripley says that the chances of her joining are one in a million, which Stone believes means that there is still a chance that she will join. Ripley tells Stone to come with her. When he does, she attacks him.

*Finn Balor def. Cameron Grimes. Following the match, Balor looks into the camera and issues a challenge to Keith Lee for the NXT North American Championship.

*Dakota Kai (with Raquel Gonzalez) def. Kacy Catanzaro.

*Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo Del Fantasma comes to the ring, and as he begins to speak, Drake Maverick interrupts him. He says that everyone has been talking about Maverick’s journey when they should have been talking about Fantasma’s journey as well. Maverick says that now that he’s a full-time member of the NXT roster, he know’s he can beat Fantasma for the title and challenges him to a title match. Fantasma accepts, but the two are then interrupted by the masked Luchadores. As they surround the ring, Fantasma suddenly attacks Maverick, then is joined by the two masked men, who unmask and reveal themselves to be Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Fantasma then unmasks and refers to himself as Santos Escobar.

*NXT Champion Adam Cole def. Dexter Lumis following interference from Roderick Strong. Following the match, Lumis starts to choke Cole out after it appeared he was laid out; however, Strong and Bobby Fish enter the ring to attack him. Velveteen Dream then appears and makes the save as Lumis chases away Strong. As Cole poses with the NXT Championship, the lights go out and Scarlett appears. She walks to the ring carrying an hourglass before then setting it down and turning it over, indicating that Karrion Kross is coming for the title.