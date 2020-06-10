WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
New Championship Match Announced For AEW Fyter Fest
Posted By: Kenny Williams on Jun 10, 2020
On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that as part of the upcoming two-night AEW Fyter Fest event, “The American Nightmare” Cody will defend the All Elite Wrestling TNT Championship against Inner Circle member Jake Hager.
The match was made official following tonight’s main event, in which Cody defeated Private Party’s Marq Quen to retain the title. A brawl ensued involving Cody and Hager, as well as other members of The Inner Circle, Private Party, and Matt Hardy. After the brawl ended, Cody announced that he would defend the title against Hager at Fyter Fest.
